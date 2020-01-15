Android Camera OnePlus

Oneplus confirms invisible camera tech will be used on future flagships

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Jan 15, 2020, 1:04 PM
OnePlus recently unveiled the Concept One smartphone at CES 2020. Among other things, it featured a new invisible camera technology and it turns out that could soon reach production smartphones.

Speaking to The Verge (via Android Central) on a recent podcast, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company has plans to bring its newest camera innovation to future flagships. A timeline wasn’t mentioned, although the executive did say that it’s relatively close.

Due to the complex nature of the tech, however, OnePlus still needs to conduct more testing and gather sufficient feedback. For those of you that aren’t aware already, the futuristic disappearing camera feature relies on electrochromic glass.

This turns opaque when a current is introduced, therefore concealing the cameras and creating a sleeker design. But when the current is stopped, it becomes transparent and allows the sensor to be used like any others.

At face value, the feature, which took eight months to develop, is a simple cosmetic feature, but it can also benefit the photographic experience. That’s because it doubles as a built-in polarizing filter, allowing users to achieve sharper, more finely detailed shots in strong lighting conditions, such as direct sunlight. 

The technology is unlikely to make an appearance on the OnePlus 8 series but it could appear later on in the year as part of the OnePlus 8T lineup. If that doesn’t happen, a debut on the OnePlus 9 seems almost guaranteed.

2 Comments

ahmadkun
Reply

1. ahmadkun

Posts: 690; Member since: May 02, 2016

when you want to increase your prices but you don't know how !

posted on 38 min ago

Locked-n-Loaded
Reply

2. Locked-n-Loaded

Posts: 109; Member since: Sep 13, 2019

Great - we need this... NOT

posted on 9 min ago

