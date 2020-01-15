Oneplus confirms invisible camera tech will be used on future flagships
Speaking to The Verge (via Android Central) on a recent podcast, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed that the company has plans to bring its newest camera innovation to future flagships. A timeline wasn’t mentioned, although the executive did say that it’s relatively close.
Due to the complex nature of the tech, however, OnePlus still needs to conduct more testing and gather sufficient feedback. For those of you that aren’t aware already, the futuristic disappearing camera feature relies on electrochromic glass.
This turns opaque when a current is introduced, therefore concealing the cameras and creating a sleeker design. But when the current is stopped, it becomes transparent and allows the sensor to be used like any others.
At face value, the feature, which took eight months to develop, is a simple cosmetic feature, but it can also benefit the photographic experience. That’s because it doubles as a built-in polarizing filter, allowing users to achieve sharper, more finely detailed shots in strong lighting conditions, such as direct sunlight.
The technology is unlikely to make an appearance on the OnePlus 8 series but it could appear later on in the year as part of the OnePlus 8T lineup. If that doesn’t happen, a debut on the OnePlus 9 seems almost guaranteed.
