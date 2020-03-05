OnePlus wants your ideas in exchange for some cool rewards
The company launched a page on their site implementing the Ideas initiative. Over the course of March and April, users can submit ideas for the company to pursue. A OnePlus account is required for participation, and the program only covers ideas of OxygenOS for now, but those are the only limits for scope.
But that’s not the grand prize. For every idea OnePlus decides to implement, the entrant gets an all-expenses-paid trip, including one night of lodging, to attend an upcoming OnePlus event—which is probably where the company will unveil its next flagships.
The program has already amassed over 400 ideas so far, so act quickly if you’ve got an epiphany to share.
