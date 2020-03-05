OnePlus wants your ideas in exchange for some cool rewards

OnePlus

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Mar 05, 2020, 6:27 PM
OnePlus is known to engage actively with its community of users and fans, starting a bug bounty program and even announcing an interactive, 5G-powered robot snowball fight. Now, the company is harnessing its fanbase to find ideas for software improvements, with plenty of incentives, too.

The company launched a page on their site implementing the Ideas initiative. Over the course of March and April, users can submit ideas for the company to pursue. A OnePlus account is required for participation, and the program only covers ideas of OxygenOS for now, but those are the only limits for scope.

Each idea is posted publicly and gets the chance to garner likes from the rest of the community. Every entry gets a number of ‘community credits to enter in the company’s raffles, but more importantly, the top five most popular ideas from each two-week period will also win a custom badge for their profile and a pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2.

But that’s not the grand prize. For every idea OnePlus decides to implement, the entrant gets an all-expenses-paid trip, including one night of lodging, to attend an upcoming OnePlus event—which is probably where the company will unveil its next flagships.

The program has already amassed over 400 ideas so far, so act quickly if you’ve got an epiphany to share.

