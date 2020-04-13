OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will reportedly come with 3 free months of Google One cloud storage



Tomorrow, the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be unveiled and both models are expected to carry 8GB/12GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. According to tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus 8 buyers could be receiving three free months of Google One with their purchase. This is a subscription cloud storage service that comes with support from "Google experts" who cover all of Google's services. The "experts" are accessible via email, chat, and phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.





Blass shared images on his Twitter page including a promo that shows a render of the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (both the front and part of the back including the camera module). Above the render, it reads, "Get 3 months of Google One membership with purchase of new OnePlus 8 Series device."





The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Fluid Display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 (QHD+). It will have a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate which means that the screen refreshes 120 times per second. Imagine what video game animations will look like at this speed. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm's flagship chipset that is manufactured by TSMC using the 7nm process.









The quad-camera setup on back includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. In front is a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper and the lights will be kept on thanks to a 4510mAh battery. For the first time, a OnePlus handset has an IP rating and this model is rated 68. That means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to nearly 5-feet of water for as long as thirty minutes.







Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 5G will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The camera module in back includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera found on the "Pro" model and a 2MP macro camera; the handset will carry a 4300mAh battery.





We expect to see the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G priced up to $999 (still under a grand) with the OnePlus 8 5G tagged as $799 and lower.

