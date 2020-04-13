Android Google OnePlus 5G

OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will reportedly come with 3 free months of Google One cloud storage

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 13, 2020, 1:49 PM
OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will reportedly come with 3 free months of Google One cloud storage
Tomorrow, the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be unveiled and both models are expected to carry 8GB/12GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. According to tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus 8 buyers could be receiving three free months of Google One with their purchase. This is a subscription cloud storage service that comes with support from "Google experts" who cover all of Google's services. The "experts" are accessible via email, chat, and phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Blass shared images on his Twitter page including a promo that shows a render of the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G (both the front and part of the back including the camera module). Above the render, it reads, "Get 3 months of Google One membership with purchase of new OnePlus 8 Series device."

The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.8-inch Fluid Display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 (QHD+). It will have a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate which means that the screen refreshes 120 times per second. Imagine what video game animations will look like at this speed. Under the hood, you'll find the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm's flagship chipset that is manufactured by TSMC using the 7nm process.


The quad-camera setup on back includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. In front is a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper and the lights will be kept on thanks to a 4510mAh battery. For the first time, a OnePlus handset has an IP rating and this model is rated 68. That means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to nearly 5-feet of water for as long as thirty minutes.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 5G will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The camera module in back includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera found on the "Pro" model and a 2MP macro camera; the handset will carry a 4300mAh battery.

We expect to see the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G priced up to $999 (still under a grand) with the OnePlus 8 5G tagged as $799 and lower.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    3168 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4510 mAh
  • OS Android 10
8
OnePlus 8 View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches
    2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera)
    16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
This iPhone 12 Pro 5G design just became much more likely
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs AirPods Pro, AirPods, Jabra Elite Active 75t
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
This photo might be proof Apple has revived AirPower
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
Newest Google Pixel 4a leak reveals every last detail, including no XL model
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
Samsung to release Galaxy A01 to A71 on US carriers, cheap 5G for the masses
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing our smartphone use and habits
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G

Popular stories

AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
AT&T to lose more than Verizon from the merger, as T-Mobile and Sprint users dig 5G
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro 5G prices have leaked and they aren't cheap
Real OnePlus 8 Pro image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Real OnePlus 8 Pro image appears, along with cases, prices, and the camera specs
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Many Samsung Galaxy Note 9 users are experiencing some horrible display issues
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
Legere gets a big payday as he leaves T-Mobile ready to take the 5G speed crown in the states
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9's 5G may be way gentler on the battery than Galaxy S20

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless