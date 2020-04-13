OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will reportedly come with 3 free months of Google One cloud storage
Tomorrow, the OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will be unveiled and both models are expected to carry 8GB/12GB of memory along with 128GB/256GB of storage. According to tipster Evan Blass, OnePlus 8 buyers could be receiving three free months of Google One with their purchase. This is a subscription cloud storage service that comes with support from "Google experts" who cover all of Google's services. The "experts" are accessible via email, chat, and phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The quad-camera setup on back includes a 48MP primary camera, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 48MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP depth sensor. In front is a 16MP punch-hole selfie snapper and the lights will be kept on thanks to a 4510mAh battery. For the first time, a OnePlus handset has an IP rating and this model is rated 68. That means that it is impervious to dust and can be submerged in up to nearly 5-feet of water for as long as thirty minutes.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 5G will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. The camera module in back includes a 48MP primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide camera found on the "Pro" model and a 2MP macro camera; the handset will carry a 4300mAh battery.
We expect to see the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G priced up to $999 (still under a grand) with the OnePlus 8 5G tagged as $799 and lower.