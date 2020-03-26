Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color

The OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in green, black, and blue

A quad-cam system is present on the rear

Less than 24 hours after the official specs sheet for the OnePlus 8 series appeared online, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has partnered up with the folks over atto share official press renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.The flagship smartphone is shown off in a beautiful mint green shade which has never been used on a OnePlus device before. It will accompany more traditional black and blue OnePlus 8 Pro variants, although those of you hoping for white, silver, or perhaps even gold variants are out of luck.Corroborating the CAD-based renders that leaked way back in October, today’s press images showcase a large punch-hole AMOLED display paired with curved edges and minimal bezels. Rumor has it the panel measures in at 6.8-inches and supports a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an in-ear speaker along the edge of the frame, which itself is carved out of aluminum and home to a volume rocker on the left; a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom; and the typical power key and alert slider on the right side.Turning the OnePlus 8 Pro over reveals a glass panel that is home to the company’s updated logos and a vertical camera module in the middle. Sitting inside the latter is reportedly a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.An 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera are also expected, although their functionalities haven’t been reported. Considering the current trends and previous OnePlus devices, the former will likely be a 3x telephoto shooter while the latter could be a dedicated depth sensor.Either way, it shouldn’t be too long before we know these details because the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to go official on April 15 alongside the standard OnePlus 8.