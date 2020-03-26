Android OnePlus

Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color

Take a look at the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G in this gorgeous green color
Less than 24 hours after the official specs sheet for the OnePlus 8 series appeared online, tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer has partnered up with the folks over at iGeeksBlog to share official press renders of the upcoming OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will arrive in green, black, and blue


The flagship smartphone is shown off in a beautiful mint green shade which has never been used on a OnePlus device before. It will accompany more traditional black and blue OnePlus 8 Pro variants, although those of you hoping for white, silver, or perhaps even gold variants are out of luck.

Corroborating the CAD-based renders that leaked way back in October, today’s press images showcase a large punch-hole AMOLED display paired with curved edges and minimal bezels. Rumor has it the panel measures in at 6.8-inches and supports a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate.


There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera and an in-ear speaker along the edge of the frame, which itself is carved out of aluminum and home to a volume rocker on the left; a USB-C port and speaker on the bottom; and the typical power key and alert slider on the right side.

A quad-cam system is present on the rear


Turning the OnePlus 8 Pro over reveals a glass panel that is home to the company’s updated logos and a vertical camera module in the middle. Sitting inside the latter is reportedly a 48-megapixel main camera and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

An 8-megapixel camera and a 5-megapixel camera are also expected, although their functionalities haven’t been reported. Considering the current trends and previous OnePlus devices, the former will likely be a 3x telephoto shooter while the latter could be a dedicated depth sensor.

Either way, it shouldn’t be too long before we know these details because the OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to go official on April 15 alongside the standard OnePlus 8.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will support 5G and be very powerful


Like most other 2020 flagship smartphones, the OnePlus 8 Pro looks set to be powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that has already been used inside the Galaxy S20 Ultra and LG V60 ThinQ. 

Sitting alongside the chipset will reportedly be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. But if this doesn't sound impressive enough, a pricier model with an impressive 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is on the way. 

This will all be combined with Android 10 and the latest version of Oxygen OS in addition to 5G network support as standard. Do note, however, that OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already warned the latter will lead to some sort of price hike, although the exact amount hasn't yet been revealed.

Expect a large battery and impressive charging tech


Keeping the OnePlus 8 Pro's lights on will be a 4,5120mAh battery. That's considerably larger than the 4,085mAh cell found inside the OnePlus 7T Pro and, as such, should be more than enough to cover the extra battery drain that comes with 5G.

OnePlus was one of the first companies to start pushing its fast charging technology and that won't change with the OnePlus 8 Pro. It will reportedly support 30W Warp Charge 30T fast charging and, for the first time ever, wireless charging.

In fact, OnePlus has reportedly kept to its promises about speed and developed a 30W wireless charging technology, meaning it won't be any slower than using a cable. You will also be able to use the OnePlus 8 Pro to charge other smartphones or wearables thanks to 3W reverse wireless charging support.

Last on the list of features is an official IP68 water and dust resistance rating, another thing that has never been offered on a OnePlus smartphone before.

Related phones

8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
    3120 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera)
    32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4500 mAh
  • OS Android 10

