Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all its glory

A triple-camera system

A curved-edge 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

Sandwiched between the front and rear panels is an aluminum frame. It is home to a USB-C port, speaker, and SIM card tray on the bottom; a volume rocker on the left side; a power key and Alert Slider on the right; and a microphone on top.



There is also an in-ear speaker that sits along the top edge of the frame, just above the Fluid AMOLED display. The latter reportedly measures in at 6.55-inches and supports a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080p) resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate, as seen previously on the OnePlus 7T.

This time around, though, the controversial notch has been replaced with a more acceptable punch hole in the top-left corner that’s home to a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. The bezels have also been reduced a little and the edges are curved, something previously reserved for Pro-branded models.

The Snapdragon 865 and 5G connectivity

Regarding the internal setup of the OnePlus 8, leaked specifications suggest the flagship will be powered by the high-end Snapdragon 865 chipset. That means customers can expect incredible performance and 5G connectivity as standard, albeit at a higher price than last year.



There will also be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. MicroSD cards are unfortunately not supported, but a more expensive variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is reportedly on the way for those of you that need it.



Of course, the variants available often vary by market which means not all customers will receive access to both models.



One thing that will remain unchanged regardless of market or variant is the battery, which reportedly offers a 4,300mAh capacity. That’s quite a bit larger than the 3,800mAh cell found inside the OnePlus 7T and should easily make up for the extra drain caused by 5G.



The OnePlus 8 supports 30W fast charging but, due to the lower price tag, The OnePlus 8 supports 30W fast charging but, due to the lower price tag, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support hasn’t been added. The lack of IP68 water and dust resistance is more disappointing, though.



