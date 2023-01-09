OnePlus 7 series will no longer receive updates going forward

According to the maintenance schedule, MP3 will be the last build for OnePlus 7T/7T Pro, thank you all for your help and attention to OnePlus

Introduced nearly four years ago, the OnePlus 7 series is getting retired, which means none of the phones will receive any sort of updates going forward. OnePlus released this week one last update for all four members of the lineup – OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro , OnePlus 7T, and OnePlus 7T Pro , which brings very few changes.Apart from adding the December 2022 security, the very last update for the OnePlus 7 series is supposed to improve system stability and performance, as well as the stability of mobile network connections. Buried in the forum post that details the update, there’s a small paragraph that states this will be the last build delivered for all four OnePlus 7 models..”Since these flagships have been launched on the market back in 2019, OnePlus’ decision to stop supporting the OnePlus 7 series makes sense in a way. However, users expected the company to publish a separate EOL (end-of-life) announcement on its forum instead of quietly adding a short paragraph in a much larger post that refers to a not-so-great update.Perusing through the replies to the post, it’s not hard to tell that everyone is discontented with OnePlus’ decision, mostly because of how the company handled maintenance of the series over the year.To end support for an entire series with such a small, insignificant update is another reason people got upset. That said, if you’re still using one of the company’s OnePlus 7 series phones, you’re eligible for one last update. OxygenOS 12 MP3 is rolling out for all three versions of the phones: Global, Europe, and India.Ironically, OnePlus is still asking for feedback, although we know this is the last update the OnePlus 7 series will get.