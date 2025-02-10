OnePlus leaked 2025 smartphone roadmap has a few big surprises

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Galaxy S25

The leaked roadmap doesn't include details about any OnePlus mid-range phone Screenshot by PhoneArena ( via Weibo

April is usually a “dead” month when it comes to new flagship releases, so that might work out quite well for OnePlus. The Chinese company hasn’t released a T-series model since OnePlus 10T, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see OnePlus returning to its previous launch calendar.



That said, we have several more OnePlus flagships coming in 2025 after the OnePlus 13T presumably releases in April, namely the OnePlus Ace 5s and Ace 5v.



Both are quoted as featuring “large flat displays,” which seems to be a common trait for most of the flagships OnePlus plans to launch this year. The Ace 5s and Ace 5v will be officially introduced in China sometime in May.



The next big launch from OnePlus is expected to happen later this fall. Now, the name of the phone is a bit of an issue for a big Chinese company like OnePlus. Normally, the handset maker should launch the OnePlus 14 in October, but since the Chinese word for “four” sounds very similar to the word “death,” domestic companies avoid having this number in the name of their products. April is usually a “dead” month when it comes to new flagship releases, so that might work out quite well for OnePlus. The Chinese company hasn’t released a T-series model since OnePlus 10T, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see OnePlus returning to its previous launch calendar.That said, we have several more OnePlus flagships coming in 2025 after the OnePlus 13T presumably releases in April, namely the OnePlus Ace 5s and Ace 5v.Both are quoted as featuring “large flat displays,” which seems to be a common trait for most of the flagships OnePlus plans to launch this year. The Ace 5s and Ace 5v will be officially introduced in China sometime in May.The next big launch from OnePlus is expected to happen later this fall. Now, the name of the phone is a bit of an issue for a big Chinese company like OnePlus. Normally, the handset maker should launch the OnePlus 14 in October, but since the Chinese word for “four” sounds very similar to the word “death,” domestic companies avoid having this number in the name of their products.



Recommended Stories

OnePlus 13 is just the ouverture of pretty stacked year for the Chinese handset maker | Image credit: PhoneArena



Because of the so-called tetraphobia, OnePlus will instead launch the OnePlus 15 in October, skipping the OnePlus 14 altogether. However, the Nord 4 exists just to point out that OnePlus doesn’t really care about superstitions, so we might just have a OnePlus 14 after all. In any case, just like the Ace 5s and Ace 5v, this one is supposed to feature a “large flat display” also.



The last two OnePlus flagships mentioned in the leaked roadmap are the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6 Pro, which should be released in November. Slightly different versions of these flagships are expected to be launched globally in early 2026.



OnePlus plans to greatly change the design of its flagships

According to the leaked roadmap, OnePlus plans to “greatly” change the design of its phones a little bit this year, a bold yet necessary move in order to remain competitive in the flagship tier. It's also important to mention that the names mentioned in the roadmap are "placehoders," so they might be changed by OnePlus.



These few tidbits about OnePlus’ 2025 smartphone launch roadmap paint an exciting picture, especially for fans of the brand. To make it even more thrilling for tech-savvies, we haven’t even got any details about OnePlus’ mid-range lineup.



Because of the so-called tetraphobia, OnePlus will instead launch the OnePlus 15 in October, skipping the OnePlus 14 altogether. However, the Nord 4 exists just to point out that OnePlus doesn’t really care about superstitions, so we might just have a OnePlus 14 after all. In any case, just like the Ace 5s and Ace 5v, this one is supposed to feature a “large flat display” also.The last two OnePlus flagships mentioned in the leaked roadmap are the OnePlus Ace 6 and OnePlus Ace 6 Pro, which should be released in November. Slightly different versions of these flagships are expected to be launched globally in early 2026.According to the leaked roadmap, OnePlus plans to “greatly” change the design of its phones a little bit this year, a bold yet necessary move in order to remain competitive in the flagship tier. It's also important to mention that the names mentioned in the roadmap are "placehoders," so they might be changed by OnePlus.These few tidbits about OnePlus’ 2025 smartphone launch roadmap paint an exciting picture, especially for fans of the brand. To make it even more thrilling for tech-savvies, we haven’t even got any details about OnePlus’ mid-range lineup.

The Nord 4 is the last mid-range phone launched by OnePlus | Image credit: OnePlus

Although we haven’t had a Nord series phone since August 2024, OnePlus Nord 5 might be just around the corner. The latest rumor about OnePlus’ next mid-range phone suggests it will be equipped with a MediaTek 9350 chipset and a very large 7,000 mAh battery. The next Nord series phone is expected to be introduced in April, but take this with a grain of salt.



Typically, OnePlus Nord phones released in the United States aren’t on par with their global siblings, so even if the Nord 5 seems very decent on paper, US customers might get a downgraded version. Although we haven’t had a Nord series phone since August 2024, OnePlus Nord 5 might be just around the corner. The latest rumor about OnePlus’ nextsuggests it will be equipped with a MediaTek 9350 chipset and a very large 7,000 mAh battery. The next Nord series phone is expected to be introduced in April, but take this with a grain of salt.Typically, OnePlus Nord phones released in the United States aren’t on par with their global siblings, so even if the Nord 5 seems very decent on paper, US customers might get a downgraded version.