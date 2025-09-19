OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

Another OnePlus 15 test shows up on Geekbench, but this time the results are impressive.

By
1comment
Add as a preferred source on Google
OnePlus
OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be
OnePlus may be planning a slight shift in strategy with its upcoming flagship, but the performance is certainly staying unchanged. A new Geekbench score of the OnePlus 15 showed up, and this time the numbers look fit for a late 2025 flagship smartphone.

OnePlus 15, in a representative Geekbench test, performs very well


Listed under the model number PLK110, the OnePlus 15 had already been on the Geekbench database, but its previous tests were likely done with prototype hardware, and the scores were disturbingly low. The device has now posted a single-core score of 3,709 and a multi-core score of 11,000. That is a significant increase from the 639 single-core and 1,871 multi-core scores from before.



OnePlus 15 is getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which the test confirms will be clocked at the standard speed of 4.61 GHz. The particular benchmark we’ve seen was run with Android 16 and on a device paired with 16GB RAM.

Entering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 era



OnePlus isn’t the only company that will use the upcoming flagship chipset from Qualcomm. We’ve already seen it in the Geekbench test with Xiaomi 17, which had similar scores to the OnePlus 15.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is also expected to power the upcoming flagship phones from Vivo and Oppo. Samsung is also likely to use the chip in the Galaxy S26 series, but there are rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may stick to the Samsung-made Exynos 2600 chip.

A mighty flagship


OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing new flagships. The device is expected to launch in China in the coming weeks, with a US premiere in early 2026. Apart from the top-tier chipset, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch, 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

More interestingly, OnePlus is rumored to cut the most expensive components of the device, focus on the performance, and offer it at a lower price. If that is true, we might see the return of the true flagship killer, which would be great.

OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

Recommended Stories

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
COMMENTS (1)
View Discussion

Latest Discussions

7 iOS 26 tricks you need to try on your iPhone right now

by Iskra Petrova • 1

Apple and T-Mobile are fixing a big iPhone 17 pre-order error right on time

by Adrian Diaconescu • 1

OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

by Ilia Temelkov
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
A court document T-Mobile didn't want customers to see has been made public
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
Comcast is doing for its customers what T-Mobile and Verizon are increasingly reluctant to do
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
A BlackBerry revival seems to be taking hold
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Samsung will have a hard time convincing everybody Galaxy S26 Ultra with Exynos 2600 is great
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone
Apple patiently waited the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to succeed, so it can crush it with the foldable iPhone

Latest News

M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
M4-powered iPad Pro 11-Inch is still selling like crazy after hefty discount
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
Walmart sweetens the deal on the JBL Boombox 3, making it an even better bargain
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
With iOS 26, Siri can do five things that it couldn't before
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
You may need a new USB charger to use the iPhone 17 fast-charging
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
Apple may help you ditch your physical credit cards with this new Wallet feature on iOS 26
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless