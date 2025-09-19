OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be
Another OnePlus 15 test shows up on Geekbench, but this time the results are impressive.
OnePlus may be planning a slight shift in strategy with its upcoming flagship, but the performance is certainly staying unchanged. A new Geekbench score of the OnePlus 15 showed up, and this time the numbers look fit for a late 2025 flagship smartphone.
Listed under the model number PLK110, the OnePlus 15 had already been on the Geekbench database, but its previous tests were likely done with prototype hardware, and the scores were disturbingly low. The device has now posted a single-core score of 3,709 and a multi-core score of 11,000. That is a significant increase from the 639 single-core and 1,871 multi-core scores from before.
OnePlus 15 is getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which the test confirms will be clocked at the standard speed of 4.61 GHz. The particular benchmark we’ve seen was run with Android 16 and on a device paired with 16GB RAM.
OnePlus 15, in a representative Geekbench test, performs very well
Entering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 era
OnePlus 13. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
OnePlus isn’t the only company that will use the upcoming flagship chipset from Qualcomm. We’ve already seen it in the Geekbench test with Xiaomi 17, which had similar scores to the OnePlus 15.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is also expected to power the upcoming flagship phones from Vivo and Oppo. Samsung is also likely to use the chip in the Galaxy S26 series, but there are rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra may stick to the Samsung-made Exynos 2600 chip.
OnePlus 15 is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing new flagships. The device is expected to launch in China in the coming weeks, with a US premiere in early 2026. Apart from the top-tier chipset, the device is expected to feature a 6.78-inch, 1.5K OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 7,000 mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.
A mighty flagship
More interestingly, OnePlus is rumored to cut the most expensive components of the device, focus on the performance, and offer it at a lower price. If that is true, we might see the return of the true flagship killer, which would be great.
