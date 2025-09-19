OnePlus 15 benchmark shows just how powerful the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 will be

OnePlus 15, in a representative Geekbench test, performs very well

OnePlus 15









OnePlus 15 is getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which the test confirms will be clocked at the standard speed of 4.61 GHz. The particular benchmark we’ve seen was run with



Entering the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 era

is getting a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, which the test confirms will be clocked at the standard speed of 4.61 GHz. The particular benchmark we’ve seen was run with Android 16 and on a device paired with 16GB RAM.











"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!



Recommended Stories

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!