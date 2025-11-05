Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

53% discount drops JBL Tune 770NC with 70-hour battery life to their lowest price

The headphones offer good sound, decent ANC, and are quite comfy. Act fast and get them for less than $70 with this limited-time deal.

What if we told you that you could score a pair of great-sounding headphones for just $70? Would you go ahead and grab them? Well, Lady Luck is giving you that opportunity right now.

A limited-time deal at Woot is slashing a whopping 53% off the JBL Tune 770NC, dropping them to just $69.95, the lowest price they’ve ever been at. Given that the headphones’ MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) is around $150, you’ll score sweet savings of $80 if you hurry and take advantage of this offer.

JBL Tune 770NC: Save 53% at Woot!

$80 off (53%)
Woot is offering a massive 53% discount on the JBL Tune 770NC, dropping them below $70. The headphones are an absolute steal at this price, as they offer good sound, comfy design, effective ANC, and up to a whopping 70 hours of playback. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

We believe this offer is absolutely worth taking advantage of. And we’re not just saying that because it lets you get a pair of headphones at their lowest price. The JBL Tune 770NC bring a lot to the table, making them an absolute no-brainer for only $69.95.

For instance, they have large earcups with generous cushioning and a well-padded headband, making them perfect for long listening sessions. They were clearly designed with that in mind, as they deliver up to a whopping 70 hours of listening time on a single charge, which is incredible battery life. Sure, that’s with ANC disabled, but even with ANC turned on, you’ll get about 44 hours of playback, which is pretty impressive too.

Speaking of their ANC, it does a pretty decent job of blocking pesky noises, especially those in the low-frequency spectrum. Sure, it’s not on the level of some of the best wireless headphones out there, but for just $69.95, we think it’s great.

Now add well-balanced sound with deep bass, clear mids, and bright highs, and you get a pair of headphones that tick all the right boxes. And don’t worry, you can use the 10-band EQ in the JBL Headphones companion app to tailor the audio to your taste, so they check that box as well.

All in all, we encourage you not to hesitate, especially if you’re in the market for affordable headphones with good sound, decent ANC, and phenomenal battery life. Act fast and save today!

