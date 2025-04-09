OnePlus 13T looks quite bland in a not-so-pink flavor
The compact OnePlus 13T is on its way to global markets after a brief stop to China. Although the well-known handset maker previously announced it will no longer release T-branded phones, something made OnePlus change its mind.
So, after three years, OnePlus’ T-series returns in full force with a brand new product that promises to offer fans more bang for the buck compared with traditional flagships.
A new leaked picture shows the OnePlus 13T in pink, yet a very washed-out pink color. The fact that the OnePlus 13T appears next to the iPhone 15 doesn’t help either, on the opposite, it shows how “dull” the OnePlus 13T’s pink hue is in comparison with the iPhone 15’s.
Not sure whether this pink OnePlus 13T will be exclusive to China or the rest of the world will get a taste of it too. In fact, we’re not even sure the phone will be available globally since OnePlus didn’t announce anything yet. We only know it will be initially introduced in China.
The only thing that OnePlus confirmed about the 13T is its battery capacity: 6,200 mAh. Aside from that, previous reports claim the compact flagship sports a 6.31-inch LTPO OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, slightly bigger than the regular Galaxy S25’s.
As expected, the OnePlus 13T will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Also, it will feature a dual camera setup: 50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto (2x optical zoom).
The bad news is OnePlus 13T will no longer come with the famous Alert Slider, which will be replaced with a new customizable smart button.
