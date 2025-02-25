OnePlus is not done with improving the camera of its newest flagship
OnePlus is known for the solid software support it offers to customers who buy its flagships. Each flagship released by OnePlus is soon followed by a long string of updates that improve and refine various aspects of the phone.
The OnePlus 13 and 13R are no exception to this unwritten rule, so it’s no surprise that both phones have already received a couple of updates, even though they’ve only been recently released.
OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 15.0.0.501 for the OnePlus 13R, and while the update is only available in India at the moment, it’s likely that it will go global very soon.
Besides further enhancing camera performance, the update includes a bunch of other improvements, a new security patch, and more options. The full list of changes is available below:
In fact, the OnePlus 13R received a new update two weeks ago, which improved camera performance and added a few new features. Today, OnePlus announced yet another update that further enhances OnePlus 13R’s performance.
Apps
- Adds options to quickly delete Notes, Messages, and My Files data from the recycle bin.
- The system font size now also applies to Weather.
Communication & interconnection
- Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi connections.
- Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of cellular communications.
- Improves the stability of the connection between your mobile device and your car.
Camera
- Improves camera performance and stability for a better user experience.
System
- Improves system stability and performance.
- Integrates the February 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.
OnePlus 13R's camera is not really the flagship's strongest points | Image credit: PhoneArena
As always, this update is rolling out in waves, which means the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, but a broader deployment is supposed to start in just a few days.
According to OnePlus, the update content varies in different regions, so if you live in a country other than India, you might get other improvements and/or new features.
Luckily, this update doesn’t seem to bring too many major changes, so you’re probably not missing too much. What’s not going to change though is the February 2025 security patch that’s going to be available to everyone.
