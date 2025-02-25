OnePlus is not done with improving the camera of its newest flagship

OnePlus 13R 's camera is not really the flagship's strongest points | Image credit: PhoneArena

As always, this update is rolling out in waves, which means the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, but a broader deployment is supposed to start in just a few days.According to OnePlus, the update content varies in different regions, so if you live in a country other than India, you might get other improvements and/or new features.Luckily, this update doesn’t seem to bring too many major changes, so you’re probably not missing too much. What’s not going to change though is the February 2025 security patch that’s going to be available to everyone.