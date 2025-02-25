GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

OnePlus is not done with improving the camera of its newest flagship

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates OnePlus
OnePlus 13R
OnePlus is known for the solid software support it offers to customers who buy its flagships. Each flagship released by OnePlus is soon followed by a long string of updates that improve and refine various aspects of the phone.

The OnePlus 13 and 13R are no exception to this unwritten rule, so it’s no surprise that both phones have already received a couple of updates, even though they’ve only been recently released.

In fact, the OnePlus 13R received a new update two weeks ago, which improved camera performance and added a few new features. Today, OnePlus announced yet another update that further enhances OnePlus 13R’s performance.

OnePlus is now rolling out OxygenOS 15.0.0.501 for the OnePlus 13R, and while the update is only available in India at the moment, it’s likely that it will go global very soon.

Besides further enhancing camera performance, the update includes a bunch of other improvements, a new security patch, and more options. The full list of changes is available below:

Apps
  • Adds options to quickly delete Notes, Messages, and My Files data from the recycle bin.
  • The system font size now also applies to Weather.

Communication & interconnection
  • Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi connections.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of cellular communications.
  • Improves the stability of the connection between your mobile device and your car.

Camera
  • Improves camera performance and stability for a better user experience.

System
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Integrates the February 2025 Android security patch to enhance system security.

OnePlus 13R's camera is not really the flagship's strongest points | Image credit: PhoneArena

As always, this update is rolling out in waves, which means the OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, but a broader deployment is supposed to start in just a few days.

According to OnePlus, the update content varies in different regions, so if you live in a country other than India, you might get other improvements and/or new features.

Luckily, this update doesn’t seem to bring too many major changes, so you’re probably not missing too much. What’s not going to change though is the February 2025 security patch that’s going to be available to everyone.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
Galaxy S24 Ultra owners share images of what the phone did to their pockets
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile strategy is backfiring spectacularly, with users leaving or threatening to leave
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
T-Mobile and Metro announce iPhone 16e "on Us" deals
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
Samsung is selling all Galaxy Watch Ultra models at the same huge discount right now
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
AT&T iPhone 16 upgrade fiasco serves as a reminder to double check details before switching phones
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal
The high-end Galaxy Tab S9+ is selling like hotcakes with Best Buy's sweet deal

Latest News

The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
The glamtastic Motorola Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition is massively discounted for the very first time
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
These Oppo Find X8 Ultra renders got the whole town laughing
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
Grab the JBL Live 770NC at a new record-low price with this huge 43% discount
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
The Honor Magic 7 Pro's AI magic excels when it comes to upscaling and restoring old photos
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
Bose fans, rejoice: the latest premium QuietComfort headphones are now a true bargain
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
This premium Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 model gets a rare $351 discount with Amazon's epic deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless