OnePlus 13 might ditch the familiar design and adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

The cover image shows the latest OnePlus 12
Recently, OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship, the OnePlus 12, which didn't stray far from the design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. However, fresh rumors hint that a change could be in store with the upcoming next generation, the OnePlus 13.
As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (via 9to5Google), whispers about the OnePlus 13 suggest a design shift to ditch the "family style hinge." While it's a bit of a rough translation, it seems to point to changes around the camera area, as these devices don't actually have a "hinge." The post also hints at the expected powerhouse under the hood – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, set to debut in October.
Adding to the OnePlus 13 speculation, another tipster on Weibo, Smart Pikachu, suggests that the upcoming device might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. For those not in the know, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor uses high-frequency sound waves to create a 3D image of your fingerprint, providing secure access to your phone or device.
Unlike traditional fingerprint scanners, which use light to image your fingerprint, ultrasonic scanners can work through dirt, sweat, and even light oil. This makes them more reliable and secure than traditional scanners.
Overall, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are a promising new technology that offers several advantages over traditional fingerprint scanners, and it looks like smartphone manufacturers are starting to adopt it. For example, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is also expected to debut with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
If these rumors hold water, the OnePlus 13 could mark a significant departure from OnePlus' recent design trends. Over the past few releases, OnePlus has stuck to a similar overall look and feel for its devices. Whether it's the OnePlus 10, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, or OnePlus 12R, they all share a familiar design language.
Of course, it's still early days for the OnePlus 13, and the rumor mill is just getting started. Stay tuned for more details and leaks as they come in.
