Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

OnePlus 13 might ditch the familiar design and adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor

OnePlus
OnePlus 13 might ditch the familiar design and adopt an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor
The cover image shows the latest OnePlus 12

Recently, OnePlus unveiled its newest flagship, the OnePlus 12, which didn't stray far from the design of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. However, fresh rumors hint that a change could be in store with the upcoming next generation, the OnePlus 13.

As per Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station (via 9to5Google), whispers about the OnePlus 13 suggest a design shift to ditch the "family style hinge." While it's a bit of a rough translation, it seems to point to changes around the camera area, as these devices don't actually have a "hinge." The post also hints at the expected powerhouse under the hood – the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, set to debut in October.

Adding to the OnePlus 13 speculation, another tipster on Weibo, Smart Pikachu, suggests that the upcoming device might feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. For those not in the know, an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor uses high-frequency sound waves to create a 3D image of your fingerprint, providing secure access to your phone or device.

Unlike traditional fingerprint scanners, which use light to image your fingerprint, ultrasonic scanners can work through dirt, sweat, and even light oil. This makes them more reliable and secure than traditional scanners.

Overall, ultrasonic fingerprint sensors are a promising new technology that offers several advantages over traditional fingerprint scanners, and it looks like smartphone manufacturers are starting to adopt it. For example, the Xiaomi 15 Pro is also expected to debut with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

If these rumors hold water, the OnePlus 13 could mark a significant departure from OnePlus' recent design trends. Over the past few releases, OnePlus has stuck to a similar overall look and feel for its devices. Whether it's the OnePlus 10, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12, or OnePlus 12R, they all share a familiar design language.

Of course, it's still early days for the OnePlus 13, and the rumor mill is just getting started. Stay tuned for more details and leaks as they come in.
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
In an SEC filing, Dish says it can't buy T-Mobile's 800MHz spectrum as it heads toward bankruptcy
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
Verizon has already won March with its free Nintendo Switch and Chromebook offer
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
"I've wanted this since the start!" - Z Fold 5 user reacts to Galaxy Z Fold 6 leaks
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
30 million people bought “the worst iPhone ever”: Apple’s cult-like influence on the phone market
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again
Juicy Amazon deal slams the 128GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) down to its best price yet again

Latest News

Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Marshall's iconic Stockwell II drops down to its best price through this sizzling-hot Amazon deal
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Motorola releases video teaser for its next flagship phone, the AI-focused Moto X50 Ultra
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile coming to iOS and Android in March
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
Meizu’s last flagship is here, and it’s a doozy
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
The complete Lenovo Tab P12 kit drops to a new record low price through Lenovo's Annual Sale event
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
Hottest new T-Mobile offering finally available in stores
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless