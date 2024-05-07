OnePlus 12's Glacial White color might be available globally soon

OnePlus 12

Glacial White has been spotted in recent Oxygen OS builds for the OnePlus 12







Android-focused media outlet OnePlus 12 in the recent Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update. Android-focused media outlet Android Authority reports that OnePlus enthusiast 1NormalUsername noticed mentions of the white color variant for thein the recent Oxygen OS v14.0.0.608 update.



Before, only green and black colors were on the radar, which matches up with their worldwide availability. Interestingly, the white variant of the OnePlus 12 was only mentioned in Color OS builds since the device runs Color OS in China.







This addition to Oxygen OS is a pretty good hint that the Glacial White variant of the OnePlus 12 might be heading for an international release. Otherwise, why bother with the change, right? The Glacial White OnePlus 12 could be rolled out as a special or limited edition, but hey, we will just have to wait and see what OnePlus has up its sleeve. For now, it is all just speculation.



It is still up in the air when and where OnePlus will drop the Glacial White OnePlus 12 , so keep your eyes peeled for updates. It is still up in the air when and where OnePlus will drop the Glacial White, so keep your eyes peeled for updates.



The OnePlus 12 stands out as one of the Thestands out as one of the best Android phones out there. With its top-notch hardware, sleek design, and the classic OnePlus attention to detail, this phone lives up to the company's motto: "Never Settle.”



But it is not all sunshine and rainbows. While getting four years of major OS upgrades is decent, rivals like the OnePlus 12 behind. But it is not all sunshine and rainbows. While getting four years of major OS upgrades is decent, rivals like the Galaxy S24 Ultra or the Google Pixel 8 Pro are stepping up their game, offering up to 7 years of both major OS upgrades and security patches, leaving thebehind.