OnePlus 12's Android 15 Beta has a "Repair Mode" but it has its hiccups

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

Images credit: Android Authority





Android 15

OnePlus 12

The technical details behind OnePlus's Repair Mode implementation remain unclear. It's uncertain whether they relied on Android's Dynamic System Updates, a new user profile, or a unique solution. However, as this is a beta version, such hiccups are not unexpected. The final Oxygen OS 15 update, based on, may address this issue, potentially streamlining the Repair Mode experience.That said,'s implementation of a Repair Mode shows that the company is keeping its users' privacy and convenience in mind. While the current setup process in the beta version might be a minor inconvenience, the potential benefits of this feature are irrefutable. It will be interesting to see how OnePlus refines Repair Mode in future updates, potentially setting a new standard for data protection during device repairs.