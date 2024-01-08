FCC website shows OnePlus 12R live images while confirming some rumored specs



Live images of the OnePlus 12R were spotted on the FCC certification website by MySmartPrice . The images also show that the OnePlus 12R will feature a similar design to the OnePlus 11R including a circular rear camera island with three lenses (more on that later). The front-facing camera will use a centered punch-hole and the display will be a curved one. The right side of the device will include the power button and the volume rocker, while the left side will feature the iconic alert slider that allows the user to switch from the regular sound mode to vibrate or silent.









Other specs include a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1264 x 2780 resolution. The display packs a 120Hz refresh rate and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The fingerprint scanner is found under the display. Under the hood is the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and configuration options include units with 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.









The rear camera array includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor backing the primary camera, and a 8MP Sony IMX355 sensor driving the ultra wide-angle camera with a 120° field of view. We also expect to see a 2MP depth sensor on the rear camera island. The front-facing selfie snapper uses a 16MP image sensor.





