It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
We've got good news! Remember that we recently shared a sweet Amazon deal on the impressive OnePlus 12R with 256GB of storage, enabling you to save $70? Well, while the deal is now a thing of the past, you can still snag the OnePlus 12R at a sweet discount.
Amazon is offering the 128GB storage version of this amazing phone at a sweet $50 (10%) discount, making it easier for you to enhance your smartphone experience. Moreover, if you take advantage of this deal, you'll also receive six months of free Google One and three months of YouTube Premium.
While $50 might not seem a significant discount, it's actually a pretty decent markdown, especially considering the phone's release in February. Newly released handsets rarely get big price cuts.
The OnePlus 12R may be placed in the mid-range category, but it's actually a flagship in disguise. For instance, it's powered by a high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 12GB of RAM. This gives the phone incredible performance, allowing it to handle every task, including demanding games, with ease.
In addition, it sports a pretty capable 50 MP main camera and 16MP selfie snapper, allowing it to take good-looking photos for a mid-ranger. It can also capture videos at up to 4K at 60fps, so you'll be able to make some awesome clips as well.
To top it off, the OnePlus 12R also delivers impressive battery life. Its 5,500 mAh power cell has enough juice to last you up to two days on a single charge.
Overall, the OnePlus 12R is one truly remarkable phone that's worth every penny spent. So, don't waste time and save on one through this lovely deal now while you can!
