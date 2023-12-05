The OnePlus 12 is here to take the haptics crown: iPhones better watch out!
OnePlus already had a good thing going with the OnePlus 11 in terms of haptics, boasting some of the best in the game. However, the company has just announced the OnePlus 12, managing to one-up itself by offering an even more powerful and comprehensive vibration motor named the 'Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo.'
The OnePlus 11 had one of the best haptics to grace an Android phone, but it still felt like it had some way to go before reaching the levels Apple's TapTic engine achieves in iPhones. However, that is no longer the case, as the new vibration motor inside the OnePlus 12 is even faster and more accurate, surpassing what Apple offers in its phones!
Keep in mind, as this was the OnePlus 12's launch for the Chinese market only, there might be some rough translation from the official presentation, so the silly name might not be as funny-sounding in reality. But enough about the name; let's discuss why this is a significant development!
Specifically, the Bionic Vibration Motor Turbo boasts a higher vibration volume and bandwidth, as well as a faster start and stop speed. The primary reason for this level of performance seems to be the new magnetic material called N54, an upgrade from the N52 housed inside the OnePlus 11, in combination with the latest CSA motor.
The new motor is also larger, measuring at 602mm³, which is probably why the OnePlus 12 is so thick, the thickest among the rest of the flagship market in fact, at 9.15mm. The other reason might be the massive 5,400mAh battery.
Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 will use this newfound haptic power to make navigating your phone's UI and playing games more immersive experiences than ever on an Android phone! OnePlus mentions more than 700 system vibration effect optimizations, although we're not quite sure what that exactly means. We can't wait to test it out for ourselves during the review, so stay tuned!
