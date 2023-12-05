The OnePlus 12 is here to take the haptics crown: iPhones better watch out!









The new motor is also larger, measuring at 602mm³, which is probably why the OnePlus 12 is so thick, the thickest among the rest of the flagship market in fact, at 9.15mm. The other reason might be the massive 5,400mAh battery.



Similar to its predecessor, the OnePlus 12 will use this newfound haptic power to make navigating your phone's UI and playing games more immersive experiences than ever on an Android phone ! OnePlus mentions more than 700 system vibration effect optimizations, although we're not quite sure what that exactly means. We can't wait to test it out for ourselves during the review, so stay tuned!