Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

OnePlus 12 deals: Pre-order and save big!

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus 12 deals: Pre-order and save big!
Never Settle! OnePlus' mantra holds true in both real life and the smartphone world. That's the way it is. If you want to be the best, you must always strive to become better, since your competition will also do the same. And we can say that the new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R perfectly embody the famous "Never Settle" mantra.

The OnePlus 12 surpasses the OnePlus 11, and it breathes down the neck of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's all-spanking-new flagship phone. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R, which is OnePlus' new budget-friendly phone, comes with a lot of firepower, and it's a real competitor to all mid-range smartphones currently on the market as it offers top-tier performance at a lower price.

Whether you're a OnePlus fan looking to upgrade or someone in the market for a powerful new phone, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are likely on your radar. Furthermore, both phones are currently available for pre-order. And we all know that pre-order periods are an awesome time to snag a new smartphone, as they typically come with sweet discounts from retailers, carriers, and even the manufacturer itself during that time.

Therefore, let's see what's what in terms of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R pre-order deals and how you can snag one of these awesome phones for less!

Jump to:

OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R deals at OnePlus


OnePlus 12 512GB: Save big with trade-in at OnePlus!

Get a free storage upgrade worth $100 of savings on the OnePlus 12 by pre-ordering the phone at OnePlus. Trade in your old phone for extra savings of up to $700! You'll also get a $30 coupon on the Buds 3 with your purchase. Bundle your new OnePlus 12 with another device and save up to 40% on the add-on.
$830 off (92%) Trade-in Gift
$69 99
$899 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

OnePlus 12R 256GB: Save big with trade-in at OnePlus!

Trade in your old phone with OnePlus for up to $450 in instant trade-in credit, which you can use towards your OnePlus 12R. You'll also get a $30 coupon on the Buds 3 with your purchase. If you are a student, you can use your special discount on the 256GB model for an additional 10% off your purchase. Bundle your new OnePlus 12R with another device and save up to 50% on the add-on.
$480 off (80%) Trade-in Gift
$119 99
$599 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

Unsurprisingly for anyone, OnePlus currently has really sweet pre-order deals on its new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.

You can get a free storage upgrade on the OnePlus 12, which means you can snag the super-duper OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space for the same price as the 256GB variant, scoring $100 in savings. Additionally, you can trade in any phone, regardless of its condition, and enjoy extra savings of up to $700 in instant trade-in credit, with $100 of it guaranteed. Moreover, you'll also receive a $30 coupon on the OnePlus Buds 3 when purchasing the new OnePlus 12. You can even bundle your new OnePlus 12 with a new pair of OnePlus Buds, a OnePlus Pad, or another add-on and get up to 40% off on the additional device.

Now, in case you care about the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R, this bad boy doesn't enjoy a free storage upgrade; however, you can trade in your old phone, which you won't need anyway, to score savings of up to $450 in instant trade-in credit, again, with $100 of it guaranteed. You'll also get a $30 coupon for the new OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase. Furthermore, if you are a student, you can use your discount on the 256GB model for an additional 10% off on your OnePlus 12R.

We should also note that OnePlus lets you bundle the OnePlus 12R with another device and save up to 50% on the add-on.


OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R deals on Amazon and Best Buy


OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $100 on Amazon!

Pre-order your OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage space on Amazon and score a free storage upgrade. This way, you'll save $100! You'll also receive Google One for free for 6 months and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 3 months.
$100 off (11%) Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

OnePlus 12 512GB: Save $100 at Best Buy!

Alternatively, you can pre-order your OnePlus 12 with 512GB of storage space at Best Buy and score a free storage upgrade. This way, you'll save $100!
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Amazon and Best Buy also have sweet deals on the brand-new OnePlus 12. Right now, you can pre-order the version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space on Amazon or Best Buy and score sweet savings of $100. That said, if you pre-order on Amazon, you'll also get Google One for free for 6 months and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 3 months.

And this is it. The final paragraph! However, instead of ending with a bang, we will just share our advice, which is: ahem... Seize the chance to snag an awesome phone for less! Pull the trigger on one of the sweet deals above and pre-order your new OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R today!

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal

Latest News

Galaxy S24 series battery and charging: All the info in one place
Galaxy S24 series battery and charging: All the info in one place
Beyond the Fold and Flip galaxy: exploring innovative foldable phone concepts
Beyond the Fold and Flip galaxy: exploring innovative foldable phone concepts
Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!
Weekly deals roundup: Grab these top offers on the Galaxy S24 Ultra, OnePlus 12, and more today!
Is Samsung finally going to make a foldable that you can use folded as well?
Is Samsung finally going to make a foldable that you can use folded as well?
Thanks OnePlus, now all 2024 foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, will have this problem
Thanks OnePlus, now all 2024 foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 6, will have this problem
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring makes a surprise appearance in the Good Lock app
Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy Ring makes a surprise appearance in the Good Lock app
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless