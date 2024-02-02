OnePlus 12 deals: Pre-order and save big!
Never Settle! OnePlus' mantra holds true in both real life and the smartphone world. That's the way it is. If you want to be the best, you must always strive to become better, since your competition will also do the same. And we can say that the new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R perfectly embody the famous "Never Settle" mantra.
Whether you're a OnePlus fan looking to upgrade or someone in the market for a powerful new phone, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are likely on your radar. Furthermore, both phones are currently available for pre-order. And we all know that pre-order periods are an awesome time to snag a new smartphone, as they typically come with sweet discounts from retailers, carriers, and even the manufacturer itself during that time.
You can get a free storage upgrade on the OnePlus 12, which means you can snag the super-duper OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space for the same price as the 256GB variant, scoring $100 in savings. Additionally, you can trade in any phone, regardless of its condition, and enjoy extra savings of up to $700 in instant trade-in credit, with $100 of it guaranteed. Moreover, you'll also receive a $30 coupon on the OnePlus Buds 3 when purchasing the new OnePlus 12. You can even bundle your new OnePlus 12 with a new pair of OnePlus Buds, a OnePlus Pad, or another add-on and get up to 40% off on the additional device.
The OnePlus 12 surpasses the OnePlus 11, and it breathes down the neck of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung's all-spanking-new flagship phone. On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R, which is OnePlus' new budget-friendly phone, comes with a lot of firepower, and it's a real competitor to all mid-range smartphones currently on the market as it offers top-tier performance at a lower price.
Therefore, let's see what's what in terms of OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R pre-order deals and how you can snag one of these awesome phones for less!
OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R deals at OnePlus
Unsurprisingly for anyone, OnePlus currently has really sweet pre-order deals on its new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.
Now, in case you care about the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R, this bad boy doesn't enjoy a free storage upgrade; however, you can trade in your old phone, which you won't need anyway, to score savings of up to $450 in instant trade-in credit, again, with $100 of it guaranteed. You'll also get a $30 coupon for the new OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase. Furthermore, if you are a student, you can use your discount on the 256GB model for an additional 10% off on your OnePlus 12R.
We should also note that OnePlus lets you bundle the OnePlus 12R with another device and save up to 50% on the add-on.
OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R deals on Amazon and Best Buy
Amazon and Best Buy also have sweet deals on the brand-new OnePlus 12. Right now, you can pre-order the version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space on Amazon or Best Buy and score sweet savings of $100. That said, if you pre-order on Amazon, you'll also get Google One for free for 6 months and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 3 months.
And this is it. The final paragraph! However, instead of ending with a bang, we will just share our advice, which is: ahem... Seize the chance to snag an awesome phone for less! Pull the trigger on one of the sweet deals above and pre-order your new OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R today!
