OnePlus 12 deals: Pre-order and save big!

Unsurprisingly for anyone, OnePlus currently has really sweet pre-order deals on its new OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R.



You can get a free storage upgrade on the OnePlus 12 , which means you can snag the super-duper OnePlus 12 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space for the same price as the 256GB variant, scoring $100 in savings. Additionally, you can trade in any phone, regardless of its condition, and enjoy extra savings of up to $700 in instant trade-in credit, with $100 of it guaranteed. Moreover, you'll also receive a $30 coupon on the OnePlus Buds 3 when purchasing the new OnePlus 12 . You can even bundle your new OnePlus 12 with a new pair of OnePlus Buds, a OnePlus Pad, or another add-on and get up to 40% off on the additional device.





Now, in case you care about the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R, this bad boy doesn't enjoy a free storage upgrade; however, you can trade in your old phone, which you won't need anyway, to score savings of up to $450 in instant trade-in credit, again, with $100 of it guaranteed. You'll also get a $30 coupon for the new OnePlus Buds 3 with your purchase. Furthermore, if you are a student, you can use your discount on the 256GB model for an additional 10% off on your OnePlus 12R.





We should also note that OnePlus lets you bundle the OnePlus 12R with another device and save up to 50% on the add-on.









OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R deals on Amazon and Best Buy





Amazon and Best Buy also have sweet deals on the brand-new OnePlus 12. Right now, you can pre-order the version with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space on Amazon or Best Buy and score sweet savings of $100. That said, if you pre-order on Amazon, you'll also get Google One for free for 6 months and a free YouTube Premium subscription for 3 months.





And this is it. The final paragraph! However, instead of ending with a bang, we will just share our advice, which is: ahem... Seize the chance to snag an awesome phone for less! Pull the trigger on one of the sweet deals above and pre-order your new OnePlus 12 or OnePlus 12R today!