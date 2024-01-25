Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Pre-order OnePlus 12: free storage upgrade, trade in ANY phone, ANY condition!

OnePlus
Pre-order OnePlus 12: free storage upgrade, trade in ANY phone, ANY condition!
Story sponsored by OnePlus. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

OnePlus has just had the global launch of its latest flagship killer — the OnePlus 12 is up for pre-order for everyone! Shipping is scheduled for the 6th of February, and fans and early adopters can now make use of some awesome deals!

For one, OnePlus will be selling the 512 GB variant of the flagship at the price of the 256 GB OnePlus 12 ($799). That's an instant $100 off. Then, it's running a "Trade-in ANY phone, ANY condition" program, which can get another $100 shaven off the price! And if you happen to have a newer device (smartphone, tablet, smartwatch, other), go through the normal trade-in process, and you can get up to $750 off.

OnePlus 12 512 GB FREE storage upgrade

Get 512 GB for the price of 256 GB. Trade in ANY old phone in ANY condition for an extra $100 off. Comes with a free AirVOOC charger (until supplies last). Comes with $30 store credit to put towards the OnePlus Buds 3!
$100 off (11%)
$799 99
$899 99
Pre-order at OnePlus

Not enough? Well, for a limited number of pre-orders, you will also get a free AirVOOC charger — the super-quick 50 W wireless charger for the OnePlus 12! And, you get $30 store credit towards a purchase of the new OnePlus Buds 3!

So, let's recap:


  • Free storage upgrade to 512 GB
  • Trade in ANY phone for $100 off
  • Free AirVOOC wireless charger (first come, first served)
  • $30 off on OnePlus Buds 3 ($99$69)

The OnePlus 12 comes with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, a new Sony dual-stacked camera sensor for better low-light performance, and a new zoom camera with a 3x telephoto lens, but up to 6x "lossless zoom" via its high-res sensor. Its battery is a ginormous 5,400 mAh cell, which lasts long — and charges quite fast via the 80 W SuperVOOC charger. Yes, the latter comes in the box.

We already posted our OnePlus 12 review and are quite impressed with it — from design, to performance, to brilliant display. It's already very aggressively priced, and these bonus offers make it an actual steal — a great way to kick off 2024!

