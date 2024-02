OnePlus 12 and 12R get their first update. Hassleblad Master mode is here!

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

OnePlus has begun to push out the first software update for its newly introduced OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. This update, Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 on the 12 and v14.0.0.307 on the 12R, mainly includes camera and system improvements, but on thespecifically it fixes a significant omission noted by reviewers: the absence of the previously stated Hasselblad Master mode in the camera app.The Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 update replaces the Pro mode on thewith the Hasselblad Master mode. This mode provides users with more precise control over picture settings such as saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette, allowing for greater customization and artistic expression. Users can also choose to use the camera manually in Pro mode or rely on auto settings.The update also improves camera performance on the OnePlus 12R, the more affordable sibling of the, as well as improve some system and connectivity issues. Here are the official changelogs for the updates on theand OnePlus 12R: