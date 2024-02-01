Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

OnePlus 12 and 12R get their first update. Hassleblad Master mode is here!
OnePlus has begun to push out the first software update for its newly introduced OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. This update, Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 on the 12 and v14.0.0.307 on the 12R, mainly includes camera and system improvements, but on the OnePlus 12 specifically it fixes a significant omission noted by reviewers: the absence of the previously stated Hasselblad Master mode in the camera app.

The Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 update replaces the Pro mode on the OnePlus 12 with the Hasselblad Master mode. This mode provides users with more precise control over picture settings such as saturation, contrast, sharpness, and vignette, allowing for greater customization and artistic expression. Users can also choose to use the camera manually in Pro mode or rely on auto settings.

The update also improves camera performance on the OnePlus 12R, the more affordable sibling of the OnePlus 12, as well as improve some system and connectivity issues. Here are the official changelogs for the updates on the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R:

OnePlus 12 - Oxygen OS v14.0.0.404 - 6.48GB
System
  • ProXDR is now available for Google’s Photos app.
  • Improves system stability.
  • Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock.
Communication
  • Improves the stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function.
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
Camera
  • Adds Master mode that features Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors.
OnePlus 12R - Oxygen OS v14.0.0.307 - 399.73MB
System
  • Improves system stability and performance.
  • Optimizes power consumption to extend battery life.
Connectivity
  • Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections.
Network
  • Improves network stability and compatibility.
Camera
  • Improves indoor photography.
  • Improves camera performance and stability for a better photography experience.
It appears that the update is rolling out just as some users are receiving their units, which is a nice surprise to receive on day one. If you ordered either of these devices, it might be worth immediately checking if this update is already available for your device.

