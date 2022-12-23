OnePlus 11 leaked photos showcase camera setup, alert slider and screen details
1
Did you know that this week has been THE week of OnePlus 11 leaks and news? If not, don’t worry — it's not too late to join in on the fun! This time, we’ve got something exciting to report: actual photographic evidence, documenting the existence of a OnePlus 11!
The images come courtesy of a TENAA listing – that is China’s telecommunication certification agency that all phones go through. It was reported on by MySmartPrice.
The images come courtesy of a TENAA listing – that is China’s telecommunication certification agency that all phones go through. It was reported on by MySmartPrice.
Now, we already knew how the OnePlus 11 was going to look, even though those were just leaked renders. We also reported on a new teaser, which OnePlus tweeted out that addressed some frequently asked questions from fans such as “will there be an alert slider” and “what are the cameras going to look like”. The photos from the TENAA certification provide additional affirmations on those burning inquiries.
The OnePlus 11 from all sides, as per the TENAA certification images.
Starting off with the Alert Slider, which is visible on the image above. Ah, yes — the old, but gold physical button has become a staple of OnePlus phones at this point. As such, no one was happy to see it removed on the OnePlus 10T. Now, we see that OnePlus made the wise choice to include it on the OnePlus 11.
While the circular triple-camera setup of the OnePlus 11 is present in these photos, a detail seems to be missing: the Hasselblad logo, which was featured on the teaser from yesterday’s tweet. Maybe the phone in the photos shown above is a pre-production unit, which didn’t require the application of the logo for the certification process.
While the circular triple-camera setup of the OnePlus 11 is present in these photos, a detail seems to be missing: the Hasselblad logo, which was featured on the teaser from yesterday’s tweet. Maybe the phone in the photos shown above is a pre-production unit, which didn’t require the application of the logo for the certification process.
From the images, we can make out that the volume rocker will be placed on the left, while the power button and Alert Slider will be on the right side of the phone. From the light reflections on the front screen, we can tell that the screen is curved on its sides. Though it's barely visible, a hole-punch style camera can be noted on the upper left corner of the display too.
What can we expect of the OnePlus 11?
As typical with imminent phone releases, we already know basically all of the OnePlus 11’s internals, thanks to another TENAA listing. Most notably, it will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a 4,870mAh battery and will come bundled with a 100W charger in its box, in spite of its competition's baffling decision to exclude such necessities.
The phone will have a 6.7” AMOLED panel, with а 3216×1440 resolution and a smooth as warm butter 120Hz refresh rate. We’re expecting quite the performance from the camera setup, given the continued Hasselblad partnership. The fruits of that collaboration were last seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was certainly capable of holding its own ground in terms of photographic competency.
The phone will have a 6.7” AMOLED panel, with а 3216×1440 resolution and a smooth as warm butter 120Hz refresh rate. We’re expecting quite the performance from the camera setup, given the continued Hasselblad partnership. The fruits of that collaboration were last seen on the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was certainly capable of holding its own ground in terms of photographic competency.
When will the OnePlus 11 be available?
While we don’t have an official release date as of now, we do have a date for an official launch event, set for February 7 of next year. As to the release date itself, we’ve got our own speculations, based on previous OnePlus flagship releases. Those basically amount to somewhere between March and April of next year.
Given the rate at which OnePlus 11 related news are going, we might know more than what OnePlus will actually reveal by the time the event rolls around, but in order to find that out, you’d have to stick around with us and climb aboard the 11 o’clock hype train.
Given the rate at which OnePlus 11 related news are going, we might know more than what OnePlus will actually reveal by the time the event rolls around, but in order to find that out, you’d have to stick around with us and climb aboard the 11 o’clock hype train.
Things that are NOT allowed: