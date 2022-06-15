The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera





According to MySmartPrice's resident leakster Yogesh Brar , the OnePlus 10/10T will be released without the Hasselblad camera branding that OnePlus made such a big deal of together with its sister phone makers from Oppo.









The design is nevertheless quite reminiscent of the OnePlus 10 Pro that has been strutting around the US shores for a while now, what with the big square camera island that fuses transitions seamlessly into the frame on the right side.









OnePlus 10T camera





The camera set consists of three modules - a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture using the omnipresent Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 2MP macro cam. Sorry, no zoom camera, but then again OnePlus had to set the more affordable member of its 10 series apart somehow.





OnePlus 10T specs and display





As for the rest of the OnePlus 10T specs, they include the excellent 6.7" 120Hz HDR panel that Oppo and OnePlus have been using for a while and which typically earn their rightful place in our best phone displays ranking. These screens usually offer dynamic refresh rate, as well as spot-on color representation and gamut coverage only surpassed by Google's Pixel phones.





Next in line is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset that offers more power than the processor in, say, the Galaxy S22 series, as it is clocked slightly higher. The phone will come in the usual configurations of 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





The new upper midranger from OnePlus would also positively surprise by including the incredible 150W fast charger that is able to fill the 4800 mAh battery by the time you have finished your morning washing routine.





OnePlus 10T price and release date





According to Yogesh, the device's finalized design will be put into mass production in July, meaning that the OnePlus 10T release could happen as soon as next month.





As for the OnePlus 10T price, it is not expected to break the bank given the lack of zoom camera but since everything else will be top-notch, the $729 starting price of its predecessor may be slightly higher, rampant components inflation and everything, but still stay below the $800 threshold.