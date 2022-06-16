The OnePlus 10T appears again in a leaked render; design and colors showcased

OnePlus 10T fresh renders corroborate earlier design leaks and reveal colors



For now, the phone that was expected to be the smaller sibling of the OnePlus 10 Pro seems to not exist . Instead, all recent rumors and leaks point to the existence (and probably, approaching announcement) of the OnePlus 10T. The newest leak out there shows the phone in three available color options.





It's important to note that these are leaks and rumors, and before we see the official release of the phone, nothing is for certain, so do keep that in mind. Even its name is 'tentative', according to Digital Chat Station, so the phone may appear with a different name upon release. For now, we'll call it the OnePlus 10T, as this seems to be the current consensus.





The OnePlus 10T is reportedly going to rock a black, white, and possibly mint green color options. The official names of these shades are not disclosed as of now. For reference, the OnePlus 10 Pro which got released earlier sported two colors : Forest Emerald (a deep green shade) and Volcanic Black (the classic black color).





Here's a recap of what we've heard about it so far. On the front, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display rocking a 120Hz refresh rate is expected. The phone will be powered by the upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, which should theoretically be 10% faster and up to 30% more efficient than the Gen 1 (seen in the OnePlus 10 Pro).





