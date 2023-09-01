The OnePlus 10T with 16GB RAM drops to its lowest price ever at Amazon
Are you looking for a great phone that actually comes with a charger? Well, we might have just the right thing to offer – the OnePlus 10T. Believe it or not, this smartphone is now a whopping 30% cheaper than usual at Amazon, making it a tempting choice for bargain hunters.
Amazingly, the retailer slashed as much as $211 off this bad boy’s price tag, allowing you to get the 16GB configuration with 256GB of internal storage space for under $490. Now, there aren’t many flagship phones with great battery life, 16GB RAM, and a charger in the box that you can buy for under $500, are there?
In case you have an eligible device you can trade in, you can save even more on this great smartphone. The trade-in program allows you to save up to $401 on the new phone with Amazon Gift Card credit. So, if you’re in the market for a top-notch device that won’t disappoint the tech devotee in you, we advise you to pull the trigger on this one while you still can.
With the former flagship chipset on deck – the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, this OnePlus smartphone should deliver a buttery smooth experience no matter what you’re doing. There’s also innovative cooling on deck that should keep the device cool during extensive gaming sessions.
Battery-wise, this device is a true champ. It has a 4,880mAh battery that should last over a day on a single charge. You can check out more about this powerhouse’s battery performance on our PhoneArena battery test.
A contender for the flagship phone with the best battery life title, this smartphone ticks all the boxes. First off, it showcases a beautiful 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, adapting its refresh rate to deliver optimized performance and improved battery life.
OnePlus didn’t equip this device with absolutely insane camera specs, but we believe it’s still decent enough to meet most of your needs. You get a 50MP triple camera setup on the back with optical image stabilization and more.
Overall, we believe that the OnePlus 10T provides incredible value for money, especially at that price. It can be the ideal gift this Labor Day. And if you want to check out other awesome deals available just in time for next week's holiday, we suggest you check out our Labor Day sales page.
