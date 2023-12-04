OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro receiving stable Android-14 based OxygenOS 14 update
OnePlus has slowly started to update some of its flagship killers, after numerous beta builds that have been running around for months. Today, two of OnePlus’ older flagships have been updated to Android 14, OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro.
Both phones are now getting the update, but only India, with North America and Europe expected to follow soon. Another important thing worth mentioning is that the stable version of the update will be firstly pushed directly to users who participated in the Closed Beta and Open Beta.
Pantanal Service
• Adds Fluid Cloud, a way of interaction with morphing forms that allows you to view up-to-date information at a glance.
Smart efficiency
• Adds File Dock, where you can drag and drop to transfer content between apps and devices.
• Adds Content Extraction, a feature that can recognize and extract text and images from the screen with one tap.
• Adds Smart Cutout, a feature that can separate multiple subjects in a photo from the background for copying or sharing.
• Improves Shelf by adding more widget recommendations.
Security and privacy
• Improves photo and video-related permission management for safer access by apps.
Performance optimization
• Improves system stability, the launch speed of apps, and the smoothness of animations.
Aquamorphic Design
• Upgrades Aquamorphic Design with a natural, gentle, and clearer color style for a more comfortable color experience.
• Adds Aquamorphic-themed ringtones and revamps the system notification sounds.
• Improves system animations by making them even smoother.
User Care
• Adds a carbon tracking AOD that visualizes the carbon emissions you avoid by walking instead of driving.
Keep in mind that the battery level of your phone must be above 30 percent, and a minimum of 5GB of storage space is required for the update to install flawlessly.
If you own either of the two OnePlus phones and live in India, you should start seeing the Android-14 based OxygenOS 14 update this week, especially if you participated in the Closed/Open beta. Here is the full changelog of the update:
