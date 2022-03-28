 North American OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will not get one of the phone's best features - PhoneArena

Android OnePlus

North American OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will not get one of the phone's best features

Anam Hamid
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus will finally reveal its plans regarding the release of the OnePlus 10 Pro in global markets on March 31, three months after its launch in China. The phone has the same 6.7-inches AMOLED panel as its predecessor, the OnePlus 9 Pro, and is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, has one fewer rear sensor than the 9 Pro but a higher resolution front camera, and a bigger 5,000mAh battery. There is another upgrade worth mentioning, but North American consumers won't get to enjoy it: faster charging.

The company today posted about the phone on its forums and as noted by Android Central, only the Europe, India, and of course China-bound models will support 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. Charging speed will be capped at 65W for North American OnePlus 10 Pro models. The OnePlus 9 Pro, which comes with a 4,500mAh cell, also supports 65W charging.

OnePlus explains that this is because 80W SUPERVOOC does not support 110 or 120-volt AC power, which is the typical standard for power outlets in North America.

With an 80W charger, OnePlus 10 Pro's battery goes from 1 percent to full in 32 minutes. For comparison, it takes the Warp Charge 65T tech 29 minutes to take the 9 Pro from 1 percent to 100 percent.

65W is still fast enough, and puts the phone ahead of many of the best Android phones around. It also helps that the new chip has made the phone around 30 percent more power-efficient so it should last longer on a charge. 

All models will support 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, which will take the battery from 1 to 100 percent in 47 minutes.

Reservations are now open and will earn you a free OnePlus Buds Pro.

OnePlus 10 Pro

5G, Unlocked, Two Colors, Free OnePlus Buds Pro

$1
Pre-order at OnePlus

Related phones

OnePlus 10 Pro specs
OnePlus 10 Pro specs
$1 Special OnePlus $1026 eBay
  • Display 6.7 inches 3216 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 48 MP (Triple camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless