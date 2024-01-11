Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon is clearing shelves by offering a sweet $130 discount on the mesmerizing OnePlus 10 Pro; snatch one now

Deals OnePlus
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon is clearing shelves by offering a sweet $130 discount on the mesmerizing OnePlus 10 Pro; snat
The global release of the OnePlus 12 may be just around the corner, but if you want a new OnePlus phone with top-tier specs and don't insist on rocking the latest and greatest, top-of-the-line Snapdragon chipset, the OnePlus 10 Pro is currently a pretty awesome bargain thanks to a sweet discount on Amazon.

Right now, the 128GB version of the OnePlus 10 Pro is discounted by 24%, which means you'll score savings of $130 if you are quick enough and take advantage of this deal while you can.

OnePlus 10 Pro 128GB: Now $130 OFF on Amazon!

Grab the OnePlus 10 Pro with 128GB of storage space from Amazon and save $130. The phone has great performance, takes beautiful pictures, offers good battery life, and is a real bargain.
$130 off (24%)
Buy at Amazon


Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a punch and can deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding titles like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact.

Furthermore, as an ex-top-of-the-line phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro takes gorgeous pictures with its 48MP main camera and 32MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the former can capture videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can record clips at up to 1080p at 30fps.

In addition to great performance and amazing camera capabilities, the OnePlus 10 Pro sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a huge 5000mAh battery on deck, which should be able to get you through your day without top-ups. And when it's time for charging, the phone will need only 34 minutes to fully charge its battery thanks to its 65W wired fast charging. A charging brick is also included in the box, which is a rare sight these days.

The OnePlus 10 Pro may be an older model, but this handsome fella is still worth it, and it's awesome that it can be yours for less. However, you never know how long Amazon will keep that sweet price cut available, so we suggest you tap that deal button and snatch a OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price after reading this sentence!
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Android superstars Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are available for unignorably low prices
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
Apple starts sending iPhone users their share of the $500 million "Batterygate" settlement
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
iOS 17.3: All the new features and improvements
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Amazon cuts the price of the premium Sennheiser Momentum 4 by $102, making them a bargain for money
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max
Leaked real-world Galaxy S24 Ultra photos will remind you of iPhone 15 Pro Max

Latest News

Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
The midrange plot thickens with the launch of the Honor Magic 6 Lite
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
Gamers and others will love this upgrade to the Galaxy S24 series displays
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
YouTube is really serious about podcasts, launches new tool for creators
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
Boost brings back its Celero line, two new 5G phones now available for free (with port)
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
ITC files with court to end temporary stay on Apple Watch exclusion order
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless