Amazon is clearing shelves by offering a sweet $130 discount on the mesmerizing OnePlus 10 Pro; snatch one now

Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 10 Pro still packs a punch and can deal with anything you throw its way, including demanding titles like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact.Furthermore, as an ex-top-of-the-line phone, the OnePlus 10 Pro takes gorgeous pictures with its 48MP main camera and 32MP shooter for selfies. Moreover, the former can capture videos at up to 8K at 24fps, while the latter can record clips at up to 1080p at 30fps.In addition to great performance and amazing camera capabilities, the OnePlus 10 Pro sports a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED screen with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a huge 5000mAh battery on deck, which should be able to get you through your day without top-ups. And when it's time for charging, the phone will need only 34 minutes to fully charge its battery thanks to its 65W wired fast charging. A charging brick is also included in the box, which is a rare sight these days.The OnePlus 10 Pro may be an older model, but this handsome fella is still worth it, and it's awesome that it can be yours for less. However, you never know how long Amazon will keep that sweet price cut available, so we suggest you tap that deal button and snatch a OnePlus 10 Pro at a discounted price after reading this sentence!