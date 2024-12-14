One UI 7 beta is finally here and it looks dope! | PA Show E29

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Watch our new PhoneArena Show podcast channel on YouTube – subscribe to make sure each new episode gets shown on your feed as soon as it's published. Your support is greatly appreciated!

Samsung’s next major software update, One UI 7, is set to arrive in early 2025. Over the years, Samsung has updated One UI to match the latest trends and today, we can say that it is one of the most pleasing software experiences in the Android ecosystem. However, the current One UI design is getting a bit long in the tooth now.


HIT THE PLAYER BELOW TO WATCH PHONEARENA SHOW E29:
Video Thumbnail

And while this weel’s One UI 7 beta release doesn’t bring anything groundbreaking, users will notice some visual changes that give Samsung’s user interface a more colorful and refreshed appearance. Most major app icons have been revamped with more vivid colors and slight redesigns. In addition to the visual update, there are a few interesting new features, of course – watch the video above to find out what those are!

Meanwhile, the mythical iPhone SE 4 continues to make appearances in the news cycle. The new iPhone SE is still expected to come in the same chassis as the iPhone 14, while one of the major feature upgrades we expect will be the new cameras, which are set to come in at 48 MP on the back and 12 MP on the front. A 48 MP main camera means that users will be able to take advantage of sensor cropping for a lossless 2X zoom.

Finally, a new timeline has revealed that Cupertino is probably working on new iPad mini and Air models with OLED displays; however, these releases aren't expected until a couple of years. The sad piece of news? Even these OLED panels will still be 60Hz only, at least if the leak is correct.

Watch the full video for all the details and don't forget to like the episode and subscribe to the PhoneArena Show on YouTube!



