Samsung starts pushing out One UI 5.1.1 to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Tab S7 line
The latest stable version of Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 interface has now been made available to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Tab S7 series. The clamshell foldable is receiving the update in India (firmware build number F721BXXUDWH5) and South Korea (F721NKSU2DWH5). Per SamMobile, the update weighs in at a hefty 2.5GB and includes the August 2023 security patch which fixes 70 flaws in Galaxy phones and tablets according to the manufacturer's own documentation.
Also receiving One UI 5.1.1 are the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets in Europe. As noted by Android Headlines, the Firmware version received by each tablet depends on the model and the connectivity option (4G, 5G, or WiFi). For example, the Galaxy Tab S7 4G is receiving firmware version T875XXU4DWH3 while version T976BXXU4DWH3 is being pushed out to the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.
The changelist released by Samsung for the tablets can be found here.
U.S. owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Tab S7 series should be receiving One UI 5.1.1 soon as the update will roll out to these devices in other markets. One UI 5.1.1 is based on Android 13 and was pre-installed on the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 line. It has also been sent out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 series in some regions.
All of this is going on amid the release of the One UI 6/Android 14 beta to the Galaxy S23 line in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea.
It also adds a progress bar to improve media playback in Flex Mode and buttons on the bottom can be customized. Samsung notes that with the update, more apps support Flex Mode which allows apps to use both the top and bottom of the screen when the device is opened at an angle between 75 degrees and 115 degrees. One UI 5.1.1 will also give Galaxy Z Flip 4 users more fonts to use with the clock on their lock screen, and some changes are made to the location of the calling video background feature.
Later this year, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive the One UI 6/Android 14 update which would be the second Android update for the device since it launched with Android 12 installed and received One UI 5/Android 13 update late last year. At the end of 2023, receiving Android 14 will take the clamshell foldable halfway through the four promised Android updates that Samsung promised to deliver to the phone. That means that Android 16 in 2025 will fulfill Sammy's obligations to owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 as far as major Android updates are concerned.
One UI 5.1.1 is rolling out in some countries for the Z Flip 4 and the Tab S7 series
Also receiving One UI 5.1.1 are the Galaxy Tab S7 series tablets in Europe. As noted by Android Headlines, the Firmware version received by each tablet depends on the model and the connectivity option (4G, 5G, or WiFi). For example, the Galaxy Tab S7 4G is receiving firmware version T875XXU4DWH3 while version T976BXXU4DWH3 is being pushed out to the Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G.
The changelist released by Samsung for the tablets can be found here.
U.S. owners of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Tab S7 series should be receiving One UI 5.1.1 soon as the update will roll out to these devices in other markets. One UI 5.1.1 is based on Android 13 and was pre-installed on the recently released Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 line. It has also been sent out to the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Tab S8 series in some regions.
All of this is going on amid the release of the One UI 6/Android 14 beta to the Galaxy S23 line in the U.S., Germany, and South Korea.
Things that are NOT allowed: