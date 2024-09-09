One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker
Up Next:
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event is now right around the corner, scheduled to happen in less than 12 hours from now. But the rumor mill is still going strong about the devices we're most likely going to see during the event. The AirPods 4, Apple's entry-level AirPods, are expected to show up today.
The earbuds are believed to come with USB-C, improved audio, and one of the two models getting a charging case speaker.
One curious tidbit of the Bloomberg report indicates that the higher-end version of the two will include a speaker in its case, which will make it more easily discoverable using Find My. The version will also have noise cancellation that is expected to match that of the current AirPods Pro model.
However, there will be some delay in Apple's hearing health features, which are codenamed Yodel. These features are rumored to turn AirPods into hearing aids and include hearing test capabilities. It's possible those will be announced during today's event, but it's not certain, as the report indicates there has been a delay in development.
Apple is also rumored to be prepping a successor to the AirPods Pro with an upgraded design and better ANC, but don't expect to see those during today's event. They are expected to be released early next year.
The AirPods Max are also due for an upgrade, but yet again, it is not clear when it will come. It may or may not make an appearance during today's event.
I personally can't wait to see the event today. There are many hardware products expected alongside the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series, so we're in for a treat this time.
The earbuds are believed to come with USB-C, improved audio, and one of the two models getting a charging case speaker.
A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple will launch two versions of the AirPods 4. Both are expected to be replacing the current AirPods 3 and also the older AirPods 2 that Apple still sells at the moment. Both AirPods models will reportedly look like the current AirPods Pro, will have better audio quality, and will come with a USB-C case.
One curious tidbit of the Bloomberg report indicates that the higher-end version of the two will include a speaker in its case, which will make it more easily discoverable using Find My. The version will also have noise cancellation that is expected to match that of the current AirPods Pro model.
Reportedly, Apple also managed to resolve a problem with the new AirPods batteries draining too quickly. The issue should not delay the AirPods launch at the September 9 event.
However, there will be some delay in Apple's hearing health features, which are codenamed Yodel. These features are rumored to turn AirPods into hearing aids and include hearing test capabilities. It's possible those will be announced during today's event, but it's not certain, as the report indicates there has been a delay in development.
Apple is also rumored to be prepping a successor to the AirPods Pro with an upgraded design and better ANC, but don't expect to see those during today's event. They are expected to be released early next year.
The AirPods Max are also due for an upgrade, but yet again, it is not clear when it will come. It may or may not make an appearance during today's event.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: