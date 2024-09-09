30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
livestream
Apple iPhone 16 Event - September 9
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Countdown to Glowtime and the iPhone 16's debut!

One AirPods 4 model reported to come with a charging case speaker

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
AirPods 3 and their charging case in front of their retail box.
Apple's "It's Glowtime" event is now right around the corner, scheduled to happen in less than 12 hours from now. But the rumor mill is still going strong about the devices we're most likely going to see during the event. The AirPods 4, Apple's entry-level AirPods, are expected to show up today.

The earbuds are believed to come with USB-C, improved audio, and one of the two models getting a charging case speaker.

A Bloomberg report indicates that Apple will launch two versions of the AirPods 4. Both are expected to be replacing the current AirPods 3 and also the older AirPods 2 that Apple still sells at the moment. Both AirPods models will reportedly look like the current AirPods Pro, will have better audio quality, and will come with a USB-C case.

One curious tidbit of the Bloomberg report indicates that the higher-end version of the two will include a speaker in its case, which will make it more easily discoverable using Find My. The version will also have noise cancellation that is expected to match that of the current AirPods Pro model.

Reportedly, Apple also managed to resolve a problem with the new AirPods batteries draining too quickly. The issue should not delay the AirPods launch at the September 9 event.

However, there will be some delay in Apple's hearing health features, which are codenamed Yodel. These features are rumored to turn AirPods into hearing aids and include hearing test capabilities. It's possible those will be announced during today's event, but it's not certain, as the report indicates there has been a delay in development.

Apple is also rumored to be prepping a successor to the AirPods Pro with an upgraded design and better ANC, but don't expect to see those during today's event. They are expected to be released early next year.

The AirPods Max are also due for an upgrade, but yet again, it is not clear when it will come. It may or may not make an appearance during today's event.

Recommended Stories
I personally can't wait to see the event today. There are many hardware products expected alongside the highly-anticipated iPhone 16 series, so we're in for a treat this time.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Apple Store seemingly makes iPhone 16 release date official before Tim Cook
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
Heavily discounted on Amazon, the Bose QuietComfort headphones continue to fly off the shelves
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon
The Pixel 7 256GB is ready to win hearts once again after a massive discount on Amazon

Latest News

Huawei has already received over 2.8 million reservations for Mate XT tri-fold
Huawei has already received over 2.8 million reservations for Mate XT tri-fold
Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
Reporter delivers the best possible news one could get on an iPhone day
Late tweet from insider says Apple will unexpectedly not introduce this product Monday
Late tweet from insider says Apple will unexpectedly not introduce this product Monday
New iPhone 16 leak reveals the special speed boost underpinning the A18 chip
New iPhone 16 leak reveals the special speed boost underpinning the A18 chip
T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this
T-Mobile subscribers who get a free year of AAA will end up canceled if they do this
Insider explains why there won't be an iPhone supercycle this year
Insider explains why there won't be an iPhone supercycle this year
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless