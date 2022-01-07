On January 10, Apple Fitness+ will introduce more new ways to inspire people

On January 10, Apple Fitness+ will introduce more new ways to inspire people0
- 30-Day Core Challenge
- Improve Your Posture with Pilates
- Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses
- Run Your First 5K
- Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips
- Wind Down for a Better Bedtime
Time to Run will start with three available episodes:
- London, coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm
- Brooklyn, coached by Emily Fayette
- Miami Beach, coached by Sam Sanchez
January 10 will also be the release date of Time to Walk's third season. The first episode of the season will begin with Rebel Wilson, an actor, writer, and producer. In her episode, she will talk about a great lesson from her life and how she found comfort in an unexpected connection after losing a loved one. Time to Walk is a series of audio episodes designed to encourage people to walk more often.
In addition, on January 10, Apple Fitness+ will begin expanding its Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. For four weeks, every Monday, Apple Fitness+ will add new workouts featuring music made by each of these artists. Artist Spotlight is a series of workout playlists dedicated to a single artist.
Apple Fitness+ is a workout video streaming service that needs an Apple Watch in order to work. Apple Fitness+ is $9.99 a month, or $79.99 a year.
Also Read:
Celebrate this New Year while training with Apple Fitness+