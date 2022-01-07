On January 10, Apple Fitness+ will introduce more new ways to inspire people

30-Day Core Challenge

Improve Your Posture with Pilates

Perfect Your Yoga Balance Poses

Run Your First 5K

Strengthen Your Back, Stretch Your Hips

Wind Down for a Better Bedtime

London, coached by Cory Wharton-Malcolm

Brooklyn, coached by Emily Fayette

Miami Beach, coached by Sam Sanchez

Also Read

Along with Collections, Apple Fitness+ will launch Time to Run, a series of audio episodes created to help Apple Fitness+ users become more consistent and better at running. Time to Run will feature famous running trails in some of the world's most renowned cities, and every episode will be led by one of the Fitness+ trainers. Time to Run will also include inspiring music as well as coaching tips.Along their route, during Time to Run, users will receive photos of famous sights, which can later be found in the workout summary. Users may then save these images to their collection or share them with a friend. Every Monday, Apple Fitness+ will release new episodes of Time to Run available in the Apple Watch Workout app.Time to Run will start with three available episodes:January 10 will also be the release date of Time to Walk's third season. The first episode of the season will begin with Rebel Wilson, an actor, writer, and producer. In her episode, she will talk about a great lesson from her life and how she found comfort in an unexpected connection after losing a loved one. Time to Walk is a series of audio episodes designed to encourage people to walk more often.In addition, on January 10, Apple Fitness+ will begin expanding its Artist Spotlight series with new workouts featuring the music of Ed Sheeran, Pharrell Williams, Shakira, and the Beatles. For four weeks, every Monday, Apple Fitness+ will add new workouts featuring music made by each of these artists. Artist Spotlight is a series of workout playlists dedicated to a single artist.Apple Fitness+ is a workout video streaming service that needs an Apple Watch in order to work. Apple Fitness+ is $9.99 a month, or $79.99 a year.