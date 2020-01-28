Samsung teases new Galaxy S20 camera module and the Galazy Z Flip in official video





In the video, a white sheet is being unfurled with the letters G, L, X, and Y on it. Two box shapes are underneath the sheet each replacing the letter A in the word GALAXY. The first box shape appears to represent the new camera module being used on the Galaxy S20 line. The second A represents the Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung's Motorola razr rival, and the company's second foldable phone.

Samsung says that on February 11th, it will unveil the shapes that will change the future





According to the latest rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip will close around the horizontal axis like the razr, and carry a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola decided that thanks to the nostalgia factor, its flipper will sell in big numbers for $1,500 even with mid-range specs (for example, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset). Samsung didn't sell a feature phone version of the Galaxy Z Flip to prime demand for its flip phone so in order to justify the rumored $1,400 price of the device, it carries some sweet high-end specs.







Curiously though, and this might have been done to keep the price down, Samsung apparently decided to equip the Galaxy Z Flip with the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ instead of the new Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Another possibility is that Samsung wasn't planning on making the device 5G compatible. While the Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip is not integrated with Qualcomm's new flagship chipset, it isn't being sold without it. The bottom line is that the Galaxy Z Flip will not be 5G enabled.











The Galaxy Z Flip could be released with 12GB of memory and as much as 256GB of storage. A pair of 12MP cameras are said to be on board (Wide and Ultra-wide) and a battery in the range of 3300mAh-3500mAh will keep the lights on; the latter will charge at 15W out of the box. The device will lock at both 90 and 180-degree angles and might be an AT&T exclusive in the states, at least for a certain time period.







We expect that the Galaxy S20 ( 6.2 -inch Dynamic AMOLED display), Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display), and Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display) will all feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and enhanced video game animation. At that rate, the screen is redrawn 120 times per second. All three phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform except in Europe where the Exynos 990 chipset will be employed. All three phones will come with 12GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage; the Galaxy S20 Ultra will add a variant with 512GB of storage. The trio will each have a 1TB capacity microSD slot.









The module on the upper left of the Galaxy S20 will contain a 12MP Wide camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S20+ has the same lineup but adds a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This measures how long it takes for a beam of infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With this data, more accurate depth information can be calculated for improved bokeh blurs on portraits, enhanced AR capabilities, and secure 3D maps. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary camera. With 9:1 pixel binning, this will result in sharp 12MP images with less noise. There also will be a 48MP telephoto camera with a periscope. This technology will be used in the "Space Zoom" feature that delivers 100x hybrid zoom. This model will also have the 12MP Ultra-wide camera and a ToF depth sensor.





A 4000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S20 will keep the lights on while a 4500mAh battery will be employed on the Galaxy S20+. The Galaxy S20 Ultra should be powered by a 5000mAh battery. All three phones will have an IP68 rating making them impervious to dust and able to withstand being submerged in water up to 5 feet in depth for as long as 30 minutes. And all of the units will come with Android 10 pre-installed along with Sammy's One UI 2.0 interface.

