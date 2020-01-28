Samsung Android

Samsung teases new Galaxy S20 camera module and the Galazy Z Flip in official video

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Jan 28, 2020, 12:25 PM


Samsung is expected to unveil some new products during its next Unpacked event to be held on February 11th. The manufacturer's flagship line for the first half of 2020 will be announced and will include the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. The foldable Galaxy Z Flip will also take the stage along with the premium Samsung Galaxy Buds+. Today, Samsung released a video teaser for the event titled "Change the shape of the future." A 13-second clip from the teaser had been previously leaked earlier this month.

In the video, a white sheet is being unfurled with the letters G, L, X, and Y on it. Two box shapes are underneath the sheet each replacing the letter A in the word GALAXY. The first box shape appears to represent the new camera module being used on the Galaxy S20 line. The second A represents the Galaxy Z Fold, Samsung's Motorola razr rival, and the company's second foldable phone.

Samsung says that on February 11th, it will unveil the shapes that will change the future


According to the latest rumors, the Galaxy Z Flip will close around the horizontal axis like the razr, and carry a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Motorola decided that thanks to the nostalgia factor, its flipper will sell in big numbers for $1,500 even with mid-range specs (for example, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 chipset). Samsung didn't sell a feature phone version of the Galaxy Z Flip to prime demand for its flip phone so in order to justify the rumored $1,400 price of the device, it carries some sweet high-end specs.

Curiously though, and this might have been done to keep the price down, Samsung apparently decided to equip the Galaxy Z Flip with the overclocked Snapdragon 855+ instead of the new Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform. Another possibility is that Samsung wasn't planning on making the device 5G compatible. While the Snapdragon X55 5G modem chip is not integrated with Qualcomm's new flagship chipset, it isn't being sold without it. The bottom line is that the Galaxy Z Flip will not be 5G enabled.


The Galaxy Z Flip could be released with 12GB of memory and as much as 256GB of storage. A pair of 12MP cameras are said to be on board (Wide and Ultra-wide) and a battery in the range of 3300mAh-3500mAh will keep the lights on; the latter will charge at 15W out of the box. The device will lock at both 90 and 180-degree angles and might be an AT&T exclusive in the states, at least for a certain time period.

We expect that the Galaxy S20 (6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display), Galaxy S20+ (6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display), and Galaxy S20 Ultra (6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED Display) will all feature a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and enhanced video game animation. At that rate, the screen is redrawn 120 times per second. All three phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Mobile Platform except in Europe where the Exynos 990 chipset will be employed. All three phones will come with 12GB of memory paired with 128GB of storage; the Galaxy S20 Ultra will add a variant with 512GB of storage. The trio will each have a 1TB capacity microSD slot.


The module on the upper left of the Galaxy S20 will contain a 12MP Wide camera, a 64MP telephoto camera, and a 12MP Ultra-wide camera. The Galaxy S20+ has the same lineup but adds a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. This measures how long it takes for a beam of infrared light to bounce off of a subject and return to the phone. With this data, more accurate depth information can be calculated for improved bokeh blurs on portraits, enhanced AR capabilities, and secure 3D maps. The Galaxy S20 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary camera. With 9:1 pixel binning, this will result in sharp 12MP images with less noise. There also will be a 48MP telephoto camera with a periscope. This technology will be used in the "Space Zoom" feature that delivers 100x hybrid zoom. This model will also have the 12MP Ultra-wide camera and a ToF depth sensor.

A 4000mAh battery inside the Galaxy S20 will keep the lights on while a 4500mAh battery will be employed on the Galaxy S20+. The Galaxy S20 Ultra should be powered by a 5000mAh battery. All three phones will have an IP68 rating making them impervious to dust and able to withstand being submerged in water up to 5 feet in depth for as long as 30 minutes. And all of the units will come with Android 10 pre-installed along with Sammy's One UI 2.0 interface.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy S20 (S11e)

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra (S11+)

Samsung Galaxy S20+ (S11)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip (Bloom)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

3 Comments

Mastamolvi786
Reply

1. Mastamolvi786

Posts: 8; Member since: Nov 07, 2019

Is the camera on the s20 ultra 10× optical zoom or not. The following Phone sites, phonearena, gsmarena and sammobile are showing 10× optical zoom

posted on 1 hour ago

Alan01
Reply

2. Alan01

Posts: 664; Member since: Mar 21, 2012

10x optical, 100x hybrid. Regards, Alan

posted on 1 hour ago

Mastamolvi786
Reply

3. Mastamolvi786

Posts: 8; Member since: Nov 07, 2019

Thanks for that

posted on 31 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-z-flip-press-renders-leak
Leaked Galaxy Z Flip press renders showcase gorgeous design
Users-favorite-phone-brand-2020-poll-survey-results
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs, sizes and prices
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless