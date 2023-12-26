Official images showcase the OnePlus 12R design in its full glory
Another day, another OnePlus 12R leak. This time, it’s the phone’s looks that steals the spotlight. Official images and video teasers have leaked on social media platform X, showcasing this puppy’s design in full glory. And let us tell you – it looks fantastic!
In one X post, tipster Ishan Agarwal releases a supposedly official teaser video of the phone’s global version, as well as several pictures showing two color options for the OnePlus 12R.
While the phone doesn’t look all that different from older models, it’s important to note that it’ll supposedly feature a completely metal frame. Color-wise, it seems that global OnePlus fans will be able to get the phone in Black or Blue, although there’s still no official information about those two colors’ official names.
The OnePlus Ace 3, also known as the OnePlus 12R, is expected to be released globally on January 23 alongside its superior relative, the OnePlus 12. In other words, this will be the first model from the OnePlus R Series to see an international release. Domestically, the phone is awaiting its official release on January 4, 2023.
While there’s still technically a month left until the phone’s release, established tipster Max Jambor has already given the world an impressive spec list in an X post about a week ago. If his info holds water, the OnePlus 12R will have an even bigger battery capacity than the OnePlus 12, which sounds quite promising.
As for its price, the OnePlus 12R will supposedly be significantly more affordable than the OnePlus 12. That being said, we still have no reliable information about the phone’s price.
OnePlus 12R global variant first look! Black & Blue colour options. Launching on January 23. Thoughts on the design? #OnePlus12R#OnePluspic.twitter.com/gYvtpdbN4e— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) December 26, 2023
In another leak, renowned tipster Abhishek Yadav shares what looks like another official video teaser. In that one, we can see a different color option for the upcoming OnePlus 12R, supposedly called MingSha Gold. This bronze-like color allegedly won’t be leaving China, though.
OnePlus Ace 3 (12R) teaser. pic.twitter.com/EoqQBCAEiP— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 26, 2023
What we know so far
