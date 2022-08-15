 Avatar mobile game coming to Android and iOS in August - PhoneArena
Avatar mobile game coming to Android and iOS in August

Avatar mobile game coming to Android and iOS in August
After selling its Western studios and most of its biggest IPs, including Tomb Raider and Deus Ex, Square Enix announced plans to invest into NFTs. On top of that, the Japanese company is trying to piggyback on big franchises like Nickelodeon’s Avatar.

Over the weekend, Square Enix London announced a mobile game called Avatar Generations, a turn-based RPG adventure set in the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe. The game is heading into soft launch in select territories this month and will be free-to-play.

According to the official website, players will “embark on a globetrotting quest to fulfil Aang’s destiny with all your favorite characters and companions including Aang, Katara, Sokka, and Momo in this tactical RPG!

Apart from that and the game’s key art that you can see above, few other things have been been revealed about the game. For example, Avatar Generations will feature squad-based battles and unique adventure sequences. Also, the game will include deep upgrade and party customization systems for the heroes players will recruit throughout their adventures.

Fan favorite locations, stories, and events in an open world, along with brand new stories that expand the universe will be part of Avatar Generations too.

Finally, Square Enix confirmed the game will enter soft launch in Canada, Denmark, South Africa and Sweden for Android and iOS devices. Also, Square Enix announced that access will expand to additional territories in the months to follow.
