The camera-centric Nubia Z50S Pro is getting a sequel in July

The camera-centric Nubia Z50S Pro is getting a sequel in July
ZTE’s sub-brand Nubia launched a pretty good camera-oriented smartphone last year in July, the Z50S Pro. Although the flagship was initially introduced in China, Nubia brought it to Europe and United States a few months later.

The same will probably happen with its successor, the Z60S Pro, which was recently spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance’s certification website (via MySmartPrice). Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal too much about the phone except that it will feature 5G support and satellite connectivity.

Besides that, we expect a powerful chipset and a premium camera. In fact, rumor has it that Nubia Z60S Pro will be equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, coupled with no less than 24GB RAM.

Nubia Z60S Pro's Wi-Fi certification, Credits - MySmartPrice


Also, the phone is said to boast a triple camera setup that includes main, ultra-wide, and telephoto camera. Their specs are unknown at the moment, but we suspect more information about the Nubia Z60S Pro will emerge close to launch.

Speaking of which, the Nubia Z60S Pro doesn’t have a release date and no previous report mentions any timeframe for the flagship’s launch. However, there’s a high chance that the camera-centric smartphone will be unveiled in July, just like the Nubia Z50S Pro.

Of course, it will be exclusively available in China at launch, but Nubia usually brings its most powerful products to global market sooner rather than later.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

