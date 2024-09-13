Nubia Z60S Pro Review: How to make an affordable flagship

Nubia Z60S Pro Intro









Well, that's exactly what Nubia is trying to do with the Z60S Pro. So, we're starting this review with the price in order to put everything that follows in that context. The base model costs $569, and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.



nubia Z60S Pro What we like Affordable price

Decent build quality and performance

Good main camera What we don't like No wireless charging (very fast wired charging, though)

Not the brightest screen out there

Table of Contents:





Nubia Z60S Pro Specs

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2?





Let's start with an overview of the Nubia Z60S Pro specs:









Nubia Z60S Pro Design and Display Like a box of candy











For starters, the power button is bright red and textured, and we've always liked such accents. There's also a slider button that opens the camera in Street mode as a default setting.



The back is made of glass, but it's also textured in a very subtle way. If you try to scratch it with your fingernail, you will "hear" the texture.



The back camera system has a circular design that resembles a real camera lens with a coronet. We had the urge to try and turn this thing the moment we saw it, but it's fixed, and the engraved letters read, "Be yourself." We really don't know how to be anyone else, though; otherwise, we would've chosen to impersonate a domesticated cat, as these things are the happiest and laziest creatures in the known universe. Anyway, moving on.



Nubia retail boxes have always been stocked, and the Z60S Pro is no exception. You get the phone with a pre-applied tempered glass screen protector, a fast charger, a cable, and a semi-transparent plastic back cover. Good job for a $569 phone.









Moving to the display of the Z60S Pro, it's a 6.78-inch AMOLED with 2800×1260 resolution, 452 PPI pixel density, and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Nubia calls this thing "1.5K Ultra Retina Eye-Care Straight Screen," and as flamboyant as this might sound, we're putting it through our display test procedure to see what's what.





Display Measurements:







Now, looking at the result above, it's very clear that this panel is a bit underpowered, compared to other flagship phones, especially in terms of brightness. The Q9+ light emitting material that BOE uses for these screens was able to output 755 nits of real-life brightness, which in 2024 is on the lower side.



Color accuracy is also way off at 4.40 deltaE, and the minimum brightness isn't great either. We're not bashing this panel at all; these numbers are just a bit average, and maybe not strictly flagship-grade, that's all.



In terms of biometrics, you have an under-display fingerprint scanner of the optical type (it's also buried in the menus) and facial recognition. Both work well enough, but bear in mind that Face Unlock uses a simple front facing camera.





Nubia Z60S Pro Camera Neovision photography



The Neovision camera system consists of three main sensors and one additional color sensor. The wide camera uses the flagship Sony IMX906 sensor, which is a 50MP, 1/1.56" sensor under a lens with f/1.59 aperture and some optical image stabilization on top of all that.



The Ultrawide camera uses another 50MP sensor and has a very wide field of view of 125 degrees. The focal length equivalent is 13mm, and the aperture is f/2.0. Finally, there's a dedicated telephoto camera with a rather humble 8MP sensor and 80mm focal length equivalent, and this translates to around 2.3x optical if we do the math (the main camera is 35mm).



Main Camera



The main camera sensor is a flagship-grade Sony IMX906 and this shows in the day photos. They look great, with good level of detail, exposure is also decent, and the colors are true to life. The dynamic range is also flagship-grade.



When the night falls, the main sensor is still able to capture a lot of details, although there are some artifacts around light sources, and the images look a bit on the softer side. The dynamic range isn't great but on the other hand, night images look much more realistic and close to what we saw when taking them, than many HDR-enhanced samples from other phones.

Ultrawide Camera



The ultrawide camera has a really wide field of view, which can lead to distortion at the edges of the image. Object look quite stretched and there's a difference in quality, compared to the central region of the image. On the other hand, there's a good level of detail, the colors look good, and the white balance and exposure also look pretty decent.

Zoom Quality



The zoom camera uses an 8MP sensor, and the aperture is not the fastest out there either. In good lighting conditions you can get passable results but overall, there's a perceivable lack of detail, images look washed out and sometimes a little overexposed, too. The level of magnification is also not that great compared to the main camera, and overall, it might be better to use 2x crops from the main sensor.

Selfies



The selfie camera is nothing to write home about. It's a 16 MP, f/2.5, 26mm camera with a rather small sensor. There's a beauty mode, and a portrait mode as well, but both produce unnatural, squashed and plasticky-looking images. We suggest using the front camera in normal mode, without beauty filters or portrait bokeh algorithms applied.

Video Quality









The Nubia Z60S Pro can record videos with up to 8K resolution at 30fps which is impressive on paper. The 4K recording looks rather nice, even though there's more to be desired from image stabilization. The focus is fast and accurate, but you can't switch between lenses while recording, which means that the zoom is digital, and you can't zoom out once the recording has been started.





Nubia Z60S Pro Performance & Benchmarks Old gen Snapdragon but overclocked



We mentioned sacrifices in the intro, and the biggest one lies in the hardware department. The Nubia Z60S Pro uses a soon-to-be two generations old Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The good news is that this is the AC version, also known as "for Galaxy," and it's slightly overclocked, offering a tiny bit more performance compared to vanilla Gen 2 chips.



The base version comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can get the top 16GB/1TB model for not that much more cash, too. It's also worth mentioning that the RAM chps are LPDDR5x and the storage silicon is the faster UFS 4.0 variety. Time for some synthetic benchmarks.



Performance Benchmarks:





Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 2041 nubia Z60 Ultra 2149 Samsung Galaxy S24+ 2119 OnePlus 12R 1975 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 5509 nubia Z60 Ultra 6742 Samsung Galaxy S24+ 6823 OnePlus 12R 5051 3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 3722 nubia Z60 Ultra 5237 Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4345 OnePlus 12R 3702 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 2294 nubia Z60 Ultra 4205 Samsung Galaxy S24+ 2691 OnePlus 12R 2464 View all









Nubia Z60S Pro Software













The Z-Pop is something similar, but it's a floating point (that's actually quite distractive), and you can access a fixed set of shortcuts, such as Home, screenshot, status bar, restart, sound mode, etc.



Both of these can be useful, but there's a learning curve, and they require a change of habit to be able to take the most of them. And we're not sure many people would go through the trouble of putting in the energy.



Nubia says there are some Google AI features available, such as Magic Eraser, AI Blur, and AI Sky, but they weren't available at the time of review, so we might get them with a future software update.



Nubia Z60S Pro Battery Solid

nubia Z60S Pro

( 5100 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 6h 38m Ranks #32 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 44m Browsing 11h 24m Average is 15h 16m Video 11h 38m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 8h 52m Average is 8h 40m Charging speed 80W Charger 86% 30 min 0h 37m Full charge Ranks #14 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging N/A Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





Nevertheless, the battery life is really good, totally in the ballpark of two days of moderate usage, or a comfortable day of heavy lifting. There's a 5,100mAh battery inside the Nubia Z60S Pro, and while it's a decent capacity, we're now so spoiled that it seems almost not enough. The Nubia Z60 Ultra, in comparison, comes with a 6,000mAh battery, and the Honor Magic 6 Pro has a 5,600mAh cell onboard.Nevertheless, the battery life is really good, totally in the ballpark of two days of moderate usage, or a comfortable day of heavy lifting.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 11h 24 min nubia Z60 Ultra 17h 16 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 20h 41 min OnePlus 12R 15h 41 min Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 11h 38 min nubia Z60 Ultra 11h 26 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 8h 20 min OnePlus 12R 12h 35 min 3D Gaming 60Hz (hours) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 8h 52 min nubia Z60 Ultra 13h 32 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 11h 52 min OnePlus 12R 13h 37 min View all



Interestingly, the 5,100 mAh battery doesn't perform as expected, specially against the competition. Not that the results are bad, but the overall score is not that impressive for a cell of this capacity. The 6h 38m overall estimate ranks the phone #32 which is almost spot on at the average for the category.









PhoneArena Charging Test Results:

15 Mins (%) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 48% nubia Z60 Ultra 32% Samsung Galaxy S24+ 30% OnePlus 12R 63% 30 Mins (%) Higher is better nubia Z60S Pro 86% nubia Z60 Ultra 59% Samsung Galaxy S24+ 61% Full Charge (hours) Lower is better nubia Z60S Pro 0h 37 min nubia Z60 Ultra 0h 58 min Samsung Galaxy S24+ 1h 9 min OnePlus 12R 0h 27 min View all



Sadly, another big sacrifice (especially if you're used to having this feature) is the lack of wireless charging. This might be absolutely irrelevant to some people or a dealbreaker for others, but it is what it is. No wireless charging onboard. The good thing is that the fast wired charging is very fast indeed. The 80W bundled charging brick fills up the battery from 0 to 100% in just 37 minutes. Who needs wireless charging when the wired one is so fast, right?





Nubia Z60S Pro Audio Quality and Haptics

The stereo speakers inside the Nubia Z60S Pro sound pretty decent and quite loud as well. We were impressed by the quality of the sound; even at maximum volume, there was little to no harmonic distortion, and the sound was clear and rich.



The haptic feedback is another pleasant surprise; the vibration is strong and tight. You won't be missing any calls in silent mode. Good job!



There's no 3.5mm headphone jack, but in 2024 this is not surprising. There's an IR blaster (which is typical for Chinese smartphones), so you might be able to turn this phone into an AC control, or a TV remote, if that's your thing.



