Notification from T-Mobile has customers wondering whether satellite program has exited beta

Up Next:

T-Mobile

T-Mobile





—elbeborandy, Reddit user, May 2025

—Styles_DG, Reddit user, May 2025





It's worth mentioning that the beta feature started working for some customers before the beta program officially kicked off. That's why, it's entirely possible the service has been soft-launched already.









On the other hand, it could be that T-Mobile ratcheted up promotional efforts ahead of the July launch to get customers to sign up. Though the service will remain free for customers on its pricey plans, those on older plans, as well as



And since



At the moment, customers can only send and receive text messages over satellite. T-Mobile is expected to add data support this year, with voice capabilities coming at some point in the future. On the other hand, it could be thatratcheted up promotional efforts ahead of the July launch to get customers to sign up. Though the service will remain free for customers on its pricey plans, those on older plans, as well as AT&T and Verizon customers , will have to pay every month after beta access ends.And since fewer people than T-Mobile initially expected seem interested in the program , it may have decided to market the feature more aggressively.At the moment, customers can only send and receive text messages over satellite.is expected to add data support this year, with voice capabilities coming at some point in the future.





We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.

Switch today and get up to four Galaxy A36 5G phones for free Available with Total Wireless 5G or 5G+ Unlimited plans. Buy at Total Wireless