Notification from T-Mobile has customers wondering whether satellite program has exited beta

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

—elbeborandy, Reddit user, May 2025

—Styles_DG, Reddit user, May 2025

It's worth mentioning that the beta feature started working for some customers before the beta program officially kicked off. That's why, it's entirely possible the service has been soft-launched already.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile

On the other hand, it could be thatratcheted up promotional efforts ahead of the July launch to get customers to sign up. Though the service will remain free for customers on its pricey plans, those on older plans, as well as AT&T and Verizon customers , will have to pay every month after beta access ends.And since fewer people than T-Mobile initially expected seem interested in the program , it may have decided to market the feature more aggressively.At the moment, customers can only send and receive text messages over satellite.is expected to add data support this year, with voice capabilities coming at some point in the future.