Notification from T-Mobile has customers wondering whether satellite program has exited beta
T-Mobile's email indicates the company may have reached a new Starlink launch milestone.
T-Mobile momentarily freaked out some customers by implying they had been dropped out of the Starlink satellite program. This was a misunderstanding though, with the company reassuring customers that the list of eligible devices hadn't been shortened. The company had previously said that the service would launch in July, but some customers have begun to wonder if it's already officially live.
T-Mobile's latest email is giving some customers the impression that the service has launched commercially. While the company hasn't explicitly said so, new marketing images shared with customers have them thinking if a new milestone has been reached. After all, why else would the company send customers a brochure with details about the program out of the blue?
T-Mobile has teamed up with SpaceX to use its Starlink satellites to beam connectivity from space to dead zones or areas with no land-based networks. The service has been in beta since February and is scheduled to launch in July.
Hey, I just got this email, and it doesn’t mention anything about July… It sounds like it’s already been launched, doesn’t it?
—elbeborandy, Reddit user, May 2025
I got the same notification and wondered the same thing
—Styles_DG, Reddit user, May 2025
It's worth mentioning that the beta feature started working for some customers before the beta program officially kicked off. That's why, it's entirely possible the service has been soft-launched already.
Contents of an email recently sent by T-Mobile to customers. | Image Credit - elbeborandy
On the other hand, it could be that T-Mobile ratcheted up promotional efforts ahead of the July launch to get customers to sign up. Though the service will remain free for customers on its pricey plans, those on older plans, as well as AT&T and Verizon customers, will have to pay every month after beta access ends.
And since fewer people than T-Mobile initially expected seem interested in the program, it may have decided to market the feature more aggressively.
At the moment, customers can only send and receive text messages over satellite. T-Mobile is expected to add data support this year, with voice capabilities coming at some point in the future.
We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
