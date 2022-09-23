 Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week

Accessories Audio
1
Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week
As we reported, Nothing recently teased its next product in a video about the preparations for the Nothing Phone (1)'s July launch event. In the clip, Tom Howard, Nothing's head of design, holds a blurred device and says "that's not Ear (1)," hinting that the next gadget that the company will release will be a new pair of earbuds. And now, Nothing teases its upcoming true wireless earphones yet again, but this time in a more official manner.

During Chet Lo's Spring Summer 2023 show in London Fashion Week, Nothing gave us a peek at its upcoming Ear (stick) earphones. Well, at their case, at least. In a new image, the company showcased the earbuds' charging case, which has a slim and cylindrical design. In its press release, Nothing states that its new earbuds are "feather-light" and have a "supremely comfortable ergonomic design." The company goes even further by saying that technology "gets in the way of what we want to experience too often" and that Ear (stick) "takes away those walls."


Nothing uses similarly strong words about the Ear (stick)'s charging case as well. It says that the case is "unique" and that it was "inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes." Furthermore, the company says the new charging case was "compactly formed to simply glide into pockets."

In its press release, Nothing also states that its Ear (stick) earbuds are nearly here, which could mean that the company may announce them later this year.

Previous rumors about the Ear (stick) suggest that the new earbuds won't have silicon tips just like the standard AirPods and that their price will be $99, which is the same price tag that the Nothing Ear (1) — Nothing's first ever product — had when they were launched.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs
First Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra regulatory appearance tips the charging specs
Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet
Microsoft has not given up on the Surface Duo just yet
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Verizon has the hot new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II on sale at an unreal price
Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?
Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
'Top' Amazon deal brings the second-gen Echo Show 8 really close to its lowest price ever
'Top' Amazon deal brings the second-gen Echo Show 8 really close to its lowest price ever

Popular stories

Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Toggle off two features to cool down your Pixel 6 and improve the battery life
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
Lack of durability leads Galaxy Fold, Flip customers to consider class action suit against Samsung
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
No USB-C! Portless iPhone 15: Apple drops five major hints live on air before killing charging port!
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
AT&T might have angered customers still paying off iPhone 12, iPhone 13, Pixel 6 purchases
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Score a Galaxy S22 Ultra for up to 79% off for a limited time
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks the absolutely gorgeous OG Motorola Edge down to a new all-time low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless