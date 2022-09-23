Nothing teases its upcoming Ear (stick) earbuds at London Fashion Week

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique.



Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022





Nothing uses similarly strong words about the Ear (stick)'s charging case as well. It says that the case is "unique" and that it was "inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes." Furthermore, the company says the new charging case was "compactly formed to simply glide into pockets."In its press release, Nothing also states that its Ear (stick) earbuds are nearly here, which could mean that the company may announce them later this year.Previous rumors about the Ear (stick) suggest that the new earbuds won't have silicon tips just like the standard AirPods and that their price will be $99, which is the same price tag that the Nothing Ear (1) — Nothing's first ever product — had when they were launched.