Nothing Phone (2) supposed spec sheet and price leak just a few days before launch
6
About a month ago Nothing teased us with the announcement date for the Nothing Phone (2), which we are now patiently waiting to happen on July 11. In classic Nothing fashion, there were a few other teasers that followed up revealing some tweaks to its unique glyph system, as well as the color options it will be available in.
Here is a quick rundown of all the rumored Nothing Phone (2) specs:
Carl Pei, Nothing's founder and CEO, has stated on multiple occasions that the Nothing Phone (2) will be a more premium device compared to the company's first entry in the market with the OG Nothing Phone (1).
Some other upgrades that are less noticeable are the increase from a 6.55" to a 6.7" display and a larger battery with 4,700mAh rather than 4,500mAh. Both of these slight changes, however, could indicate a slightly larger body as well. Speaking of the battery, Yogesh Brar also states that wired charging will remain at 33W, 15W wireless, and 5W reverse-wireless.
The Nothing Phone (2) will come with the Nothing OS 2.0 update (also coming to the Nothing Phone (1)) that's built on top of Android 13. Software updates are expected to go on for 3 years, while security patches should continue for 4 years into the future.
Whatever the case, it is very likely that the Phone (2) will be more expensive than its predecessor, but we still expect Nothing to make a great bang-for-your-buck device. Whether it will fit in our best affordable phones or best mid-range phones for 2023 will remain a mystery for a little while longer though.
Not that we did not already hear about some of the specs Nothing's new phone will rock, but now we have an even fuller picture thanks to Yogesh Brar, who is well known in the mobile tech space and usually quite trustworthy when it comes to leaks.
The expected Nothing Phone (2) spec sheet
- 6.7" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz (adaptive)
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- 50MP main camera (IMX890) (f/1.9) (OIS)
- 50MP ultra-wide camera (JN1)
- 32MP selfie camera
- Optical fingerprint
- An IP rating
- 4,700mAh battery
The addition of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset is probably the most obvious sign of this claim. Now, yes, it is not the latest and greatest given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is out, but the difference is frankly not that noticeable even on paper, let alone in most everyday use.
Nothing Phone (2) price
Yogesh Brar's tweet says the Nothing Phone (2) will cost around ₹42,000/43,000 in India, which roughly translates to around $500. However, prices can vary greatly for different regions, so take this information with a pinch of salt.
