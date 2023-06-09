Nothing shares a teaser and more details on the upcoming Nothing OS 2.0

Nothing, the company founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has confirmed via an interview with XDA Developers the next generation of the Nothing OS. In this interview, Mladen M. Hoyss, Software Creative Director at Nothing, provided more details about what to expect from Nothing OS 2.0.



The second iteration of the trendy Nothing Phone, the The second iteration of the trendy Nothing Phone, the Nothing Phone (2) , has already been confirmed by Pei and details have already been shared in regards to its specs and design. However, the Nothing Phone (1) still exists with a subset of fans that plan to hold on to their first gen devices for the foreseeable future.





So the question remains — what of those first gen devices and what can their owners expect as far as updates are concerned? Nothing OS 2.0 is just around the corner and it will bring a number of new features and changes to the Nothing Phone experience, but it has yet to be confirmed if this will be coming to the Nothing Phone (1).









A design language with intent

In the interview, Hoyss referred back to the beginnings of Nothing OS and how from the start the idea was to create an operating system that sits on top of Android, but that cuts through all the fat. As an example, Hoyss used the current state of Android and how its homepage has essentially become an advertisement list of all the company logos for each app you have installed.









Keeping this in mind, for Nothing OS 2.0, the goal is for it to be more personal and that it brings options that your smartphone already has out of the box to the foreground instead of you as user having to dig around for it. This is to be achieved on a system level, similar to Google Pixel's Ambient Compute capabilities, but with its own Nothing spin.





Hoyss further stated that Nothing OS will not make any "overpromises" in the future and that instead they plan to create "stable, beautiful products." He doesn't elaborate on the plan for Nothing or where they intend it to go in the future, but it's evident that there is one. Unfortunately, details on a release date for Nothing OS 2.0 are being kept under lock and key beyond the vague promise that it will arrive sometime this summer.



