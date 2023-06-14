Confirmed: Nothing OS 2.0 is coming to Nothing Phone (1), here's what to expect
About a week ago, Nothing shared a teaser to let its fans and other smartphone enthusiasts know that Nothing OS 2.0 (the software running on the company's phones) is coming. This information was shared by Nothing's Software Creative Director Mladen M. Hoyss, during an interview.
After the interview, however, there was still one big question hanging in the air, and that was whether the company's first (and only, for now) generation of the Nothing Phone would be receiving this update.
Even though the answer should be clear, it is never certain until there is a legitimate confirmation, which is what happened today in typical Nothing fashion, via a nonchalant tweet from none other than the company's founder and CEO himself, Carl Pei.
Software support is very important to us. Nothing OS 2.0 will be coming to Phone (1) users by the end of August.— Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 13, 2023
The tweet also reveals that the major software update will arrive to Nothing Phone (1) owners by the end of August, albeit missing an exact date. To add some context here, the company also just revealed the announcement date for the Nothing Phone (2) — July 11 — with the actual release of the phone still unclear.
Nothing OS 2.0 expectations
Even though it has teased it quite a bit, Nothing is keeping the Nothing OS 2.0 update well hidden until its actual rollout. What we know from the interview with the company's Software Creative Director mentioned earlier is that there will be some visual changes aiming to make the user experience more personal.
We do expect to see some more striking differences in comparison to the first iteration of Nothing OS, as Hoyss states that they are looking to 'start almost from scratch' in terms of visuals, bringing in more "functional aesthetics." One clear example of this claim will probably have to do with the home screen, which will be more focused on offering information in an easily-digestible way without the interference of app icons.
What all of this means is still a mystery at this point, but it is obvious Nothing once again has a more out-of-the-box idea that it wants to stand out with, so let's wait just a little longer and see for ourselves during the Nothing Phone (2) announcement in July.
