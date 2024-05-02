Nothing Phone (1) major update adds ChatGPT integration, new features

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Nothing announced last month it has teamed up with Google to deliver ChatGPT integration to all customers using its phones. The first two devices to receive the promised benefits are the Nothing Phone (1) and (2). If you’re rocking either of these two devices as your daily driver, you should have an update waiting for you.

The new Nothing OS 2.5.5 for Phone (1) is pretty extensive and brings not just ChatGPT integration, but also new features along with some general improvements and bug fixes.

ChatGPT integration:
  • New gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products.
  • Added new ChatGPT Widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen. Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.



Besides ChatGPT integration, the new update also introduces some useful new features such as an option for the Nothing Icon Pack to be applied only to home screen, which should offer improved accessibility in the app drawer.

Additionally, Nothing OS 2.5.5 for Phone (1) adds the ability to scroll through pages on the home screen while holding app icons for a more intuitive experience while organizing icons.

Also, a new custom option for enabling/disabling the Quick Setting swipe-down page on the lock screen interface is now available for Phone (1) users.

Last but not least, the update brings new options for customizing icons within the status bar, as well as the RAM Booster feature.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

