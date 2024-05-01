Nothing Phone (2a) gets ChatGPT integration, camera upgrades, and more in new update
A new update is rolling out for the Nothing Phone (2a) that brings a nice set of features to the new mid-ranger. One of the most exciting ones is the addition of ChatGPT widgets directly on your home screen, so you can chat with the AI whenever you want.
Originally released for the Nothing Phone (2), the Nothing OS 2.5.5 update also includes some useful camera upgrades and a few other handy fixes. For example, the changelog (as noted by Nothing) highlights better auto-brightness settings and improved calls with Android Auto. Here is everything included in the changelog:
ChatGPT integration:
- New gesture option in the Nothing X app for starting a voice conversation with ChatGPT. Works via Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear (a). Coming soon to other Nothing audio products.
- Added new ChatGPT widgets for fast and easy access from your home screen.
- Added a button on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up to directly paste content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.
- Optimized color consistency in the main wide-angle camera by adjusting the white balance and color bias at lower temperatures.
- Improved portrait brightness in HDR scenes by matching specific user skin tones.
- Resolved abnormal noise issues in portrait mode by optimizing HDR composition strategies.
- Improved camera app opening performance by adjusting CPU scheduling strategies.
- Optimized visual display of battery levels in the Battery widget.
- Enhanced power-saving mode to ensure vibrations for calls and notifications remain active.
- Integrated an AI-powered algorithm for smarter lighting adjustments for auto-brightness.
- Improved call stability to ensure more reliable connections.
- Increased smoothness when swiping down to expand the Quick Settings.
- Improved fluidity when unlocking the device after being idle.
- Resolved an issue where the other party could not hear the caller when connecting to Android Auto.
The ChatGPT integration is probably the star of the show here. Besides quick-access widgets, you can even use your voice to interact with the chatbot, which can be very helpful. Also, please note that to use the new ChatGPT features, you'll need to make sure you've got the latest version of the ChatGPT app (available via the Play Store) on your phone alongside the freshly installed Nothing OS 2.5.5 update.
