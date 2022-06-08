Nothing Phone (1) official announcement date revealed
The new company of former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, Nothing, just let everybody know when it will officially announce its first attempt at a smartphone. The date is 12 July and the time is 16:00 BST, and the event is ‘Nothing: Return to Instinct’.
Nothing has been consistently saying that the Nothing Phone (1) will be ‘unlike anything you’ve seen before’ or implying it will make you ‘unlearn everything the industry has taught you.’
Apart from the confirmed announcement date, Nothing has also confirmed a few other details about the Nothing Phone (1) specs-wise. For example, we know for a fact that the phone will be powered with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, although the specifics here are unclear.
The other eye-catching detail we have from the company is a claimed “no chin,” meaning the Nothing Phone (1) should have little to no bezel at the bottom. We also know that the mid-frame will be made of recycled aluminum and that there will be support for wireless charging.
That is the million-dollar question. According to serial tipster Yogesh Brar, Noting is aiming for the mid-range market, with a predicted price of $500. To put it differently, the Nothing Phone (1) might be a direct (at least price-wise) competitor to the Galaxy A53 5G and the upcoming Pixel 6a.
Unlearn. Undo. Starting with phone (1).— Nothing (@nothing) June 8, 2022
Nothing (event) - Return to Instinct.
Tuesday 12 July, 16:00 BST.
Get notified: https://t.co/FEJL4Jb2Aw#phone1pic.twitter.com/SX0PCdeXw9
Those are some pretty big words to live up to but Nothing if for anything, is known for inflating things a little when promoting its upcoming products. Whatever the case is, we will know for sure on July 12, and try to keep our excitement on a reasonable level.
What specs will the Nothing Phone (1) have?
There are two very intriguing tidbits of information, though. The Nothing Phone (1) will come with a transparent back that, if it is anything close to the good job Nothing did with the Nothing Ear (1), should look cool as a cucumber.
How much will the Nothing Phone (1) cost?
