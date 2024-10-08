Nothing OS 3.0 is now available in open beta with Android 15 for Phone (2a), other devices to follow





The update includes several new features and improvements, such as a new lock screen customization page, upgraded clock faces, and expanded widget space. One of the standout features is the AI-powered Smart Drawer that automatically categorizes apps into folders for better organization and easy access. Users will also be able to pin their favorite apps to the top of the app drawer for quick access.





The Quick Settings design has also been updated with an optimized editing experience, enhanced widget library design, and updated visuals in Settings. Camera improvements include faster launch speed, reduced HDR scene processing time, optimized portrait effects, boosted performance in low-light environments, and an improved zoom slider display. The pop-up view is now movable and resizable, allowing for cleaner and more productive multitasking. Users can pin the pop-up view on the screen edge for quick access and view information without leaving their current app.



Other improvements include support for auto-archive function to free up storage space, partial screen sharing for more efficient screen recording, an updated setup wizard, predictive back animations for apps that have opted in, and a new fingerprint animation.





Nothing OS 3.0 is coming.



Phone (2a) users can join our Open Beta program for early access. pic.twitter.com/FjinuYcdra — Nothing (@nothing) October 8, 2024



When and which devices can try out the open beta

For now, only the Phone (2a) is eligible to try out the beta, which requires installing an APK , then updating by navigating to Settings > System > Update to Beta version and tapping on "Check on new version." The Phone (2) will become eligible in November 2024, followed by the Phone (1)m Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone (1) in December 2024. This means that all the phones in Nothing's lineup will eventually receive Nothing OS 3.0.



Below is a quick list of all the updates expected with this software update:

Personally, I am excited about the new features and improvements promised for Nothing OS 3.0. The Open Beta program gives me the opportunity to experience the software on my CMF Phone (1) before its general release and provide feedback to Nothing. I am particularly interested in the AI-powered Smart Drawer feature and the updated camera features. I believe that Nothing OS 3.0 will provide a smoother and more enjoyable user experience.