Nothing Phone (2) update brings more than a dozen improvements and bug fixes
Nothing has been churning updates for both its Phone (1) and Phone (2) devices quite frequently. The most recent update, Nothing OS 2.5.2, brings a bunch of improvements and bug fixes to the company’s latest handset, the Phone (2).
But first, let’s start with the key features in Nothing OS 2.5.2. Thanks to the update, Nothing Phone (2) users will get direct access to the Glyph Interface’s Music Visualization feature. Additionally, it’s now possible to directly set your network via Quick Settings without unlocking the device, a pretty nifty tweak that reduces the number of clicks you normally need to do this.
The list of bug fixes is much longer than the list of improvements, but that’s just the way things are when you’re building your own take on Android. Here is everything that’s been fixed (or improved) in Nothing OS 2.5.2:
As per Nothing’s statement, the update is rolled out in waves, so not all users will receive it at the same time. Make sure to check for the update if you haven’t been notified yet.
Several improvements delivered in the latest update enrich the user experience and offer more overall stability. Here are the most important improvements included in Nothing OS 2.5.2:
- Refined visual effects on the lock screen interface.
- Optimized the display of icons in the status bar.
- Improved the success rate of fingerprint unlocking.
- Refined transition animations for the Photos widget.
- Improved stability in call and connection quality.
- Improved the game dashboard’s FPS to ensure it regularly updates.
- Resolved an issue causing the Glyph switch to automatically turn on in certain scenarios.
- Resolved a case where volume would automatically change during Flip to Glyph.
- Resolved a problem causing Glyph to turn off automatically when not within the Bedtime schedule.
- Resolved music playback so that it does not play during incoming calls in Vibrate Mode.
- Refined functions to ensure that double-tapping the power button can launch the Wallet.
- Resolved a problem that caused battery percentage to not appear in the status bar.
- Fixed stability issues with NFC functionality.
