Nothing Phone (2) gets 2.5.1a hotfix that enhances Glyph interface with music sync optimization

Beyond the eye-catching aesthetics, the update addresses a practical concern. A bug related to the App Locker, occasionally causing phone freezes, has been resolved. This stability improvement ensures smoother operations, allowing users to enjoy the enhanced Glyph experience without disruption.While Nothing OS 2.5.1a may not be a sweeping update, it delivers significant value for Phone (2) owners who appreciate its distinctive character. The optimized music synchronization elevates the Glyph from a novelty to a pocket-sized light show. With rumors of the Phone (2a) potentially retaining some LED features, it's clear that Nothing is committed to pushing the boundaries of smartphone aesthetics and user experience.