Nothing OS 2.0.5 rolls out to Phone (1) with improvements and bug fixes





This update is rather minor with no major user-facing changes to speak of. However, it does include a couple of small improvements to the user experience, such as improved sync between the volume of your headphone and phone, as well as an optimized view of the voice-over-wifi icon in the status bar. That said, even as a small update, it does include an updated security patch, which is important in order to keep your device running smoothly and securely.





Nothing Phone (1) users can grab this 66.76 MB update directly from their phone's Settings menu by going to System > System update. Below is the full changelog as listed in the community announcement





What's New:

Improved synchronization between phone and headphone volumes .

Optimized display of the VoWiFi icon in the status bar.

Updated security patch for overall protection.

Addressed several system stability issues to provide a smoother user experience.

As is customary with these firmware updates, the rollout is staged, so not everyone will receive the update at the same time. If you don't see the update available now, it may not have not made it to your device yet, but you should receive it soon. This is being done to monitor for any issues that may arise. Additionally, should you run into issues, the company does provide instructions on how to use its rollback package for Nothing OS 2.0.4





Meanwhile, for Phone (2) users, there is an Android 14 open beta available for those that like to live on the edge and try out the latest and greatest. For the rest, Nothing OS is still on Android 13 in its stable builds.