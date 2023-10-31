Nothing OS 2.0.4 rolls out to Phone (2) with new features, bug fixes, and the latest security patch





The update adds the same new home screen photo widget and app drawer to hide and group unwanted apps that is currently present in the Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Open Beta and 2.0.4 on Phone (1). Additionally, it includes the latest Android Security Patch, which rolled out earlier this month.









Nothing Phone (2) users can grab this 87.14 MB update directly from their phone's Settings menu by going to System > System update. Below is the full changelog of what it addresses:





What’s new New Photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on your home or lock screen.

Updated the widgets library interface to now display Nothing widgets in categories.

Added the option to hide app icons in the app drawer. Simply swipe right in the app drawer to reveal the hidden app icons. Improvements & Bug fixes Made processing improvements for scenes with bright back lighting.

Improved zoom consistency between previewed footage and captured footage.

Improved speaker volume for specific scenarios.

Optimised sound when simultaneously connecting to a smart watch and earbuds via Bluetooth.

Updated to Google’s October Security Patch.



