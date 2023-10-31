Nothing OS 2.0.4 rolls out to Phone (2) with new features, bug fixes, and the latest security patch
Nothing announced today on its community blog that OS 2.0.4 is finally rolling out today for Phone (2), exactly two weeks after the same update rolled out to Phone (1) users. Just like with the the Phone (1) rollout, this update adds a couple of new features as well as address several bugs and needed improvements.
The update adds the same new home screen photo widget and app drawer to hide and group unwanted apps that is currently present in the Nothing OS 2.5 Android 14 Open Beta and 2.0.4 on Phone (1). Additionally, it includes the latest Android Security Patch, which rolled out earlier this month.
Nothing Phone (2) users can grab this 87.14 MB update directly from their phone's Settings menu by going to System > System update. Below is the full changelog of what it addresses:
What’s new
- New Photos widget, allowing you to display your favourite photos on your home or lock screen.
- Updated the widgets library interface to now display Nothing widgets in categories.
- Added the option to hide app icons in the app drawer. Simply swipe right in the app drawer to reveal the hidden app icons.
Improvements & Bug fixes
- Made processing improvements for scenes with bright back lighting.
- Improved zoom consistency between previewed footage and captured footage.
- Improved speaker volume for specific scenarios.
- Optimised sound when simultaneously connecting to a smart watch and earbuds via Bluetooth.
- Updated to Google’s October Security Patch.
The software update is being rolled out in stages, so not everyone will receive it at the same time. If you don't see the update available now, it may not have not made it to your device yet, but you should receive it soon. This is being done to monitor for any issues that may arise.
In the meantime, if you're a Phone (2) owner who likes to live on the edge, you can sign up for the Nothing OS 2.5 Open Beta, which is based on Android 14. This update adds new features specific to the latest Android operating system, as well as Nothing OS-specific features.
Things that are NOT allowed: