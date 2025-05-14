Nothing's next audio products might be what audiophiles have been waiting for
Nothing is back in the spotlight as hype builds for the upcoming Phone (3). While there is still no official launch date, Carl Pei has just dropped a major hint – the next Phone is aiming straight for the flagship segment (price-wise, that is).
But that is not the only surprise. Nothing also announced a brand-new partnership that could reshape its audio lineup in a big way.
Nothing & KEF— Nothing (@nothing) May 13, 2025
Two iconic British brands. One extraordinary audio experience.
Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JzA8dNPRgY
The company has teamed up with legendary British audio brand KEF. Founded in 1961, KEF is well-known for its high-end audio gear – everything from HiFi speakers and subwoofers to sound bars, headphones and more. This new collaboration aims to blend KEF’s deep audio expertise with Nothing’s signature design-forward approach.
KEF is one of the most respected names in audio, and we’re proud to partner with them as we take the next step in expanding Nothing’s audio journey. By combining KEF’s decades of expertise with our design-led approach to technology, we’re laying the groundwork for a new standard in everyday listening. Our products launching later this year mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter of our collaboration and the future of Nothing Audio.
– Andrew Freshwater, Head of Smart Products Marketing at Nothing, May 2025
Now, the big question is what these products might be, right? Well, according to both companies, the partnership will help Nothing branch out into new audio categories – which probably means we are looking at more than just earbuds. A Bluetooth speaker or a pair of over-ear headphones would make a lot of sense and would fill a gap in Nothing’s current product lineup.
I can imagine something sleek looking and with great sound that can rival Apple’s AirPods Max, for example. Can you? And KEF’s involvement also opens the door for Nothing earbuds that are tuned by real audio experts – which could take sound quality up a notch.
Over the past year or so, Nothing has made it clear that it’s taking audio more seriously. The Nothing Ear (a) already delivers solid sound at a great price and the regular Nothing Ear packs a bunch of smart features for a bit more money.
KEF, on the other hand, is known for making amazing-sounding headphones, but they’ve often lacked the smart features people expect today. So if Nothing plans to go more premium – whether that is with new earbuds or a full set of over-ears – I think KEF is the right kind of partner to make sure the sound lives up to the hype while Nothing takes care of the smarts.
