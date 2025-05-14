Nothing's next audio products might be what audiophiles have been waiting for

The company has teamed up with legendary British audio brand KEF. Founded in 1961, KEF is well-known for its high-end audio gear – everything from HiFi speakers and subwoofers to sound bars, headphones and more. This new collaboration aims to blend KEF’s deep audio expertise with Nothing’s signature design-forward approach.

Over the past year or so, Nothing has made it clear that it’s taking audio more seriously. The Nothing Ear (a) already delivers solid sound at a great price and the regular Nothing Ear packs a bunch of smart features for a bit more money.





KEF, on the other hand, is known for making amazing-sounding headphones, but they’ve often lacked the smart features people expect today. So if Nothing plans to go more premium – whether that is with new earbuds or a full set of over-ears – I think KEF is the right kind of partner to make sure the sound lives up to the hype while Nothing takes care of the smarts.