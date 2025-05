Nothing's next audio products might be what audiophiles have been waiting for

– Andrew Freshwater, Head of Smart Products Marketing at Nothing, May 2025



Now, the big question is what these products might be, right? Well, according to both companies, the partnership will help Nothing branch out into new audio categories – which probably means we are looking at more than just earbuds. A Bluetooth speaker or a pair of over-ear headphones would make a lot of sense and would fill a gap in Nothing’s current product lineup.I can imagine something sleek looking and with great sound that can rival Apple’s AirPods Max, for example. Can you? And KEF’s involvement also opens the door for Nothing earbuds that are tuned by real audio experts – which could take sound quality up a notch.